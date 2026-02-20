Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kupwara, no casualties

Pakistani forces allegedly violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, firing small arms at Indian posts across the Line of Control, raising concerns about regional stability.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The ceasefire violation involved small arms fire from Pakistani posts towards Indian posts.

The firing incident occurred around noon at Toot Mar Gali (TMG).

No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the ceasefire violation.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, officials said.

"Ceasefire violation took place around noon at TMG (Toot Mar Gali) in Nowgam Sector of Kupwara (in north Kashmir) when PoK posts fired through small arms on Indian posts," the officials said.

The firing stopped after some time, they mentioned further, adding there was no loss of life or injury.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday after troops foiled an infiltration bid in the area a day before, officials said.

The recovery was made during a comprehensive search operation conducted in the Nathua Tibba area of Sundarbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC), a day after troops thwarted an infiltration attempt on early Friday, they said.

Officials said troops spotted blood-stained tracks in the area, indicating that the infiltrating terrorists may have sustained serious injuries while retreating.

During the search, security forces recovered a cache of weapons and supplies, including one AK-47 rifle, two magazines with ammunition, three rucksacks, blankets, rations and clothing, they said.

The operation, launched by troops of the Crossed Swords Division under the White Knight Corps, is in progress, with heightened vigilance and area domination is being maintained to prevent further infiltration attempts, officials added.