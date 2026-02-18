CRPF sets up 43 bases above 6,000 feet in J-K to hunt terrorists

These bases are used to house the troops of the central paramilitary force for a few days and launch search and assault operations in the heights where terrorists are holed up in the 'dhoks'



IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Central Reserve Police Force has created 43 temporary operating bases in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack to search and eliminate terrorists who stay at high altitudes, security officials said on Wednesday.

These bases, established above the height of 6,000 feet, are used to house the troops of the central paramilitary force for a few days and launch search and assault operations in the heights where terrorists are holed up in the 'dhoks' (mud and stone huts).

A total of 43 temporary operating bases have been created till now after the first was created in July, 2025. Out of these, 26 such bases have been created in the Kashmir region while the rest 17 are in the Jammu area, the sources said.

Each temporary operating base houses about 16-25 troops apart from some personnel of the local police, they said.

Officials said a good number of temporary operating bases were established on the Pahalgam-Tral-Harwan axis immediately after the April 2025 terrorist attack in the Baisaran meadows of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Reserve Police Force and other security forces used one such temporary operating base to eliminate in July the three terrorists who were responsible for the Pahalgam attack. This operation was called 'Operation Mahadev'.

Operation Mahadev began on May 22 as part of a security plan that was drawn a day after the April 22 attack in the scenic Baisaran valley of Pahalgam where 26 tourists were killed.

The central paramilitary force has procured some special equipment for these temporary operating bases like tactical boots, winter jackets, sleeping bags and satellite phones.

According to data, there are about two local terrorists active in the Union territory while there are about 100 foreign terrorists active at present.