Delhi Police Nab 'Ganja' Salim After Brief Gunfight

A notorious criminal known as 'Ganja' Salim, wanted in connection with numerous murder and burglary cases, has been apprehended by Delhi Police after a dramatic shootout, marking a significant victory in the fight against crime in the capital.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Notorious criminal Mohammad Salim, known as 'Ganja', was arrested in Delhi after a shootout with police.

Salim, who has nearly 75 cases against him, including murder and theft, opened fire on the Special Task Force (STF).

The STF retaliated, overpowering and apprehending Salim.

The arrest highlights ongoing efforts by Delhi Police to combat crime and apprehend dangerous criminals.

Police said a notorious criminal with several murder and burglary cases against him was arrested after a brief shootout here with cops, official sources said on Saturday.

Mohammad Salim alias "Ganja" opened fire at a team of Special Task Force (STF), prompting retaliatory action, they said.

He was overpowered and apprehended. Salim has nearly 75 cases, including for murder, attempt to murder and theft, against him. Further investigation is underway, police added.