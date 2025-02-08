HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Nothing has changed in Kashmir': Mehbooba Mufti's daughter claims she's under house arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 08, 2025 10:32 IST

People's Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti on Saturday claimed that she and her mother, party chief Mehbooba Mufti, had been placed under house arrest.

IMAGE: PDP leader Iltija Mufti. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

In a social media post, Iltija Mufti said she had intended to visit Kathua while PDP president Mehbooba Mufti planned to visit Sopore to meet the bereaved family of the truck driver killed in army firing on Wednesday.

"My mother and I both have been placed under house arrest. Our gates have been locked up because she was meant to visit Sopore where Waseem Mir was shot dead by the army," Iltija Mufti said in a post on X.

 

"I intended to visit Kathua to meet Makhan Din's family and (I) am not being allowed to even move out. Nothing has changed in Kashmir even after elections. Now even comforting the families of victims is being criminalised," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
