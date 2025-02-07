'I'm Dying So That Others Are Saved'

'I am committing suicide because I was subject to torture and humiliation in the police station.'

A case of death by suicide and the killing of a truck driver by the Indian Army have brought back memories of the turbulent days that shook Jammu and Kashmir during the militancy years.

In the first case, Makhan Din, a young man from Kathua belonging to the Gujjar community, shot a video in which he alleged torture by the police for having links with militants.

In the video widely circulated on social media, Makhan Din is seen saying, 'I am committing suicide because I was subject to torture and humiliation in the police station. I was being forced to make a confession of having links with terrorists which I don't have. I am dying so that others who are left behind me should be saved.'

Makhan Din then takes a packet containing poison, indicating that he was consuming it. He was found dead later.

Around the same time, the Indian Army shot a truck driver after he refused to stop his vehicle at a checkpost near Baramulla, north Kashmir, despite repeated warnings.

Immediately clarifying the incident, the Indian Army through its handle Chinar Corps-Indian Army tweeted stating, 'On February 5, 2025, based on a specific intelligence input about move of terrorists, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by Security Forces. One speeding suspicious civil truck was spotted.

'When challenged, the truck didn't stop despite repeated warning instead accelerated further while crossing the check post.

'Alert troops pursued the vehicle for over 23 km. Shots were fired aiming on tyres to deflate which forced vehicle to halt at Sangrama Chowk. Consequent to detailed search, the injured driver was immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla by Security Forces where he was declared dead. The full loaded truck has been sent to nearest police station.

'Detailed search of the truck in police custody is underway and investigation on antecedents of the suspect is in progress.'

Jammu & Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti was the first one to take to her X account and post: 'Makhan Din, aged 25 from Perody, Billawar, was detained by the SHO of Billawar on false charges of being an Over Ground Worker (OGW).

'He was reported subjected to brutal thrashing and torture, forced into a confession, and tragically found dead today. The area has been sealed off, and internet services have been cut, leading to widespread panic.

'There's an ongoing crackdown, with more individuals being picked up. This incident appears to follow a troubling pattern of targeting innocent youths on fabricated charges. I urge the DGP of Jammu & Kashmir Police to initiate an immediate investigaton.'

Both incidents occurred after terrorists killed former soldier Manzoor Ahmed Wagay, in Kulgam district on Tuesday, February 4.

The Economic Times newspaper reported that the J&K police detained over 400 people after Wagay's murder.

'Not just Kulgam but in Budgam and Ganderbal small boys are being picked,' Iltija Mufti, the PDP leader, told the media. 'I want to ask the government, are all of them militants? Why are they looking at everyone with suspicion?'

'I have seen the reports of excessive use of force and harassment of Makhan Din in police custody in Billawar leading to his suicide and the death of Wassem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear. Both these incidents are highly unfortunate and should not have happened,' J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted on Thursday evening.

'J & K will never be completely normalised and free of terror without the cooperation of and partnership with the local population. Incidents like these risks alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy,' the chief minister added.

'I have taken up these incidents with the Union government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound transparent manner. The government in J & K will also order its own inquiries.'