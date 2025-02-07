HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Man 'harassed' by police over 'terror links' kills self in JK

Man 'harassed' by police over 'terror links' kills self in JK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2025 10:43 IST

x

A man allegedly supporting militants committed suicide following reported harassment by the local police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

IMAGE: Makhan Din records a video before committing suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Photograph: Screen grab/X

In a video he recorded before he killed himself, Makhan Din claimed innocence and denied any connection with terrorists.

The video later made rounds of social media, prompting separate probes by the police and the local administration into the family's allegations.

Police said that Makhan Din, a nephew of exfiltrated Pak terrorist Swar Din alias Swaru Gujjar, was associated with the group responsible for the July 2024 Badnotta army convoy attack that killed four army jawans.

Makhan Din, a 26-year-old native of Batodi village, reportedly consumed poison after being accused of militant involvement and facing harassment by local police in the Billawar area.

 

His family members alleged that both Makhan Din and his father were detained by local police and tortured to extract information about militants, which led him to kill himself.

"His body will not be removed until justice is served to the family. I stand with them. I cannot bring him back, but I will fight until justice prevails," MLA Bani Dr Rameshwar Singh told reporters.

The body of the deceased was however later buried.

"Makhan Din was the nephew of Pak exfiltrated terrorist Swar Din alias Swaru Gujjar. He is helping in the same group that conducted the Badnotta Army Convoy attack in July 2024 in which 4 Army Jawans were martyred. It is the same group which led to the killing and martyrdom of head constable Bashir in the Kohag operation," police said in a statement.

"Makhan Din had several suspicious contacts in Pakistan and other foreign countries. There was no custodial torture or injury. He was questioned, then released home, got exposed and subsequently committed suicide," police added. Several police officers have visited the family members and assured them of a fair investigation into the matter, they said.

A departmental inquiry will be conducted by DIG Shiv Kumar.

Kathua District Magistrate has also ordered an inquiry into Makhan Din's death, directing Lohai Malhar Tehsildar Anil Kumar to submit a detailed report within five days.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Truck driver jumps J-K checkpost, killed in Army firing
Truck driver jumps J-K checkpost, killed in Army firing
J-K cop posthumously awarded Prez gallantry medal
J-K cop posthumously awarded Prez gallantry medal
Gallantry medals for cops who foiled Amarnath terror attack
Gallantry medals for cops who foiled Amarnath terror attack
6 Army personnel injured in landmine explosion in JK
6 Army personnel injured in landmine explosion in JK
Doc, cop among 4 J-K employees sacked for terror links
Doc, cop among 4 J-K employees sacked for terror links

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Countries With Highest Number Of Illegal Immigrants

webstory image 2

8 Tasty, Tasty, Tasty Drumstick Or Moringa Recipes

webstory image 3

These Migraine Signs You MUST NOT Ignore

VIDEOS

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony in Mumbai 3:02

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony...

'Tamasha Karne Walo Ko Kya Khabar', PM Modi's poetic jibe at Kharge in RS6:20

'Tamasha Karne Walo Ko Kya Khabar', PM Modi's poetic jibe...

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps0:28

Why did Palak Tiwari snub the paps

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD