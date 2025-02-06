HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Truck driver jumps J-K checkpost, killed in Army firing

Truck driver jumps J-K checkpost, killed in Army firing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 06, 2025 12:18 IST

x

A truck driver was killed in Army firing when he allegedly refused to stop his vehicle at a checkpost in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir despite repeated warnings, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The checkpost was set up at Sangrama Chowk on Wednesday following inputs about the movement of terrorists in the area, they said.

"On 05 Feb 2025, based on a specific intelligence input about move of terrorists, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by Security Forces. One speeding suspicious civil truck was spotted. When challenged, the truck didn't stop despite repeated warnings instead accelerated further while crossing the check post," the Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

 

"Alert troops pursued the vehicle for over 23 km. Shots were fired aiming on tyres to deflate which forced vehicle to halt at Sangrama Chowk," it said.

"Consequent to detailed search, the injured driver was immediately evacuated to GMC Baramulla by Security Forces where he was declared dead," it added.

The Army said the loaded truck was sent to the nearest police station.

"Detailed search of the truck in police custody is underway and investigation on antecedents of the suspect is in progress," it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Saif attack suspect sent to police custody for 5 days
Saif attack suspect sent to police custody for 5 days
Court refuses to extend police custody of Saif's 'attacker'
Court refuses to extend police custody of Saif's 'attacker'
J-K cop posthumously awarded President's gallantry medal
J-K cop posthumously awarded President's gallantry medal
Republic Day: CRPF awarded highest number of 21 gallantry medals
Republic Day: CRPF awarded highest number of 21 gallantry medals
R-Day parade: UP's Maha Kumbh tableau wins 1st prize
R-Day parade: UP's Maha Kumbh tableau wins 1st prize

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Important Engineering Entrance Exams After JEE

webstory image 2

In Which City Is the Most English Spoken? Or French?

webstory image 3

Can This Budget Make You A Crorepati?

VIDEOS

Janhvi looks uncomfortable as fans crowd her for selfies0:45

Janhvi looks uncomfortable as fans crowd her for selfies

Shah Rukh, Aamir share warm hug at 'Loveyapa' screening1:35

Shah Rukh, Aamir share warm hug at 'Loveyapa' screening

Indian Army intensifies operations in Doda, combating militancy in harsh terrain2:15

Indian Army intensifies operations in Doda, combating...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD