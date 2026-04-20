'Not true': Iran denies participation in second round of talks in Pakistan

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran has refuted claims of agreeing to participate in US-led peace talks, raising questions about the future of diplomatic efforts.

IMAGE: A man rides his motorbike past a billboard installed alongside a road, in Islamabad, on April 10, 2026. Photograph: Waseem Khan/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Iran rejects claims of agreeing to a second round of peace talks scheduled by the United States.

Iranian news agency criticises US demands and naval blockade as breaches of ceasefire.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed West Asia tensions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright expresses optimism about ongoing diplomatic efforts with Iran.

Donald Trump warns of severe consequences if Iran fails to agree to a deal.

Iran has rejected claims that it has agreed to participate in a second round of peace talks, which the United States said were scheduled for Tuesday, Al Jazeera reported.

Al Jazeera reported, citing the IRNA news agency, which criticised what it described as 'Washington's excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the ongoing naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire'.

"The published news about the second round of negotiations in Islamabad is not true," it said, adding that 'the news published by the United States is their media game and part of the 'blame game' to pressure Iran'.

Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Tensions

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the evolving West Asia tensions on Sunday, according to an X post of Sharif.

He further stated that he shared insights from his recent engagements with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye.

US Optimism and Warnings

On the other hand, United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed optimism about the ongoing diplomatic efforts, saying the US 'is not too far away from a deal', Al Jazeera reported.

"There are negotiations with the Iranians going on despite what you hear in the chatter in public. I think those are actually going well," Wright told Fox News Sunday.

He described US President Donald Trump as 'a creative negotiator' who uses 'pressure in different ways, uses uncertainty in different ways'.

"I think we'll have a nice end of this conflict," Wright said, adding that restarting shipping 'will take time but probably not too much time' once the Strait is reopened.

Trump's Stance on Iran Deal

Earlier in the day, the US President Trump announced that American representatives, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will travel to Pakistan to pursue ceasefire negotiations with Iran, even as he warned of severe consequences if Tehran fails to agree to a deal.

"We're giving diplomacy one last chance... if Iran does not sign this deal... it will be my Honor to do what has to be done," Trump said.

The developments come as the two-week ceasefire window is nearing its end on April 22.

India has historically maintained diplomatic ties with both Iran and the United States, making it a delicate balancing act to navigate the ongoing tensions.

Any escalation in the region could impact India's energy security and regional trade routes. India will likely continue to advocate for de-escalation and peaceful resolution through dialogue.