Not only in Ramzan, but...: Omar on Gulmarg fashion show

Not only in Ramzan, but...: Omar on Gulmarg fashion show

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 10, 2025 14:13 IST

Amid controversy over the Gulmarg fashion show held during the month of Ramzan, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said his government would have never given permission for such an event in any month of the year.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The fashion show has been billed as "obscene" by many and triggered protests in the assembly.

“We have already ordered an inquiry into it but preliminary facts revealed that it was a private four-day event organised by a private party in a private hotel. The fashion show was held on December 7 and certain things have come to the fore, which hurt the sentiments of the people who are not wrong,” the chief minister informed the assembly.

Making a statement in the House after the Question Hour which was disrupted for the first nearly half-an-hour over the issue of the fashion show and three civilian killings in Billawar area of Kathua district, the chief minister said the “disappointment and concern” of the members are genuine.

Kashmir's chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday said obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated.

 

"Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people.

“How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people?" the Mirwaiz said in a post from his X handle.

Reacting to the post, the chief minister had said “the shock & anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities & that too during this holy month.

“My office has been in touch with the local authorities & I've asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report,” Abdullah wrote in his post on X.

In the assembly, the chief minister said those who organised the fashion show have not applied their mind, showed disregard to the public sentiment and paid no attention to where they are organising it and its timing.

“Some people are saying that such a show should not have happened in the month of Ramzan. After what I have seen, I am of the opinion that it should not have taken place any time of the year,” Abdullah said.

The chief minister said he wants to make it clear that there is no role of the government in organising the event.

"It was a private party, organised at a private hotel and distributed invitations privately. No permission was sought from the government, no money was taken from the government, no government infrastructure was used and no government official was present in the event.

“Despite all this, the administration was asked that if the inquiry points to the violation of law, hand over the case to police who will do its investigation,” Abdullah said.

He said if permission would have been sought from the government, it would not have given the permission for such an event. “If law has been violated, strict action will be taken.”

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
