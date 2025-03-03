HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
When A PM Attends A Fashion Show...

Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru discarded his pinstripes and his stiff demeanour to go cool and casual at the Tokyo Girls Collection on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Ishiba also met met Miyaku Myaku, the mascot representing Expo 2025, the world fair scheduled to be held between April 13 and October 13, 2025, in Osaka, Japan.

'I had the opportunity to meet Miyaku Myaku at the Tokyo Girls Collection,' Ishiba posted on X, adding, 'I was nervous to be wearing a wonderful Japanese brand.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @shigeruishiba/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @shigeruishiba/X

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy @shigeruishiba/X

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

