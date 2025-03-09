Fashion show in Gulmarg during Ramzan sparks outrage; Omar seeks report

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asked for a report on Sunday after a fashion show in the ski resort of Gulmarg during the fasting month of Ramzan evoked widespread criticism, with Kashmir's chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, saying obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated.

IMAGE: A view of the snow-clad Gulmarg Ski Resort as it gears up to host 5th edition of Khelo India Winter Games to boost adventure sports & tourism, Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, March 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The chief minister said appropriate action will follow once the report is submitted to him within 24 hours.

In a post from his X handle, the mirwaiz said: "Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people.

"How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people?"

He said those involved in organising the event should be held accountable.

"Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in #Kashmir!" the mirwaiz added.

Reacting to his post on the microblogging platform, Abdullah said, "The shock and anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too during this holy month.

"My office has been in touch with the local authorities and I've asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report."

Abdullah's post was shared by the Chief Minister's Office.

Social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat described the event as an attempt to demolish the moral, religious and ethical values of Kashmir.

"Who allowed this nude fashion show at Gulmarg in Holy Ramzan? Semi nude men and women walking on snow. Will Tourism Deptt, CEO GDA throw some light? Why are you hell bound to demolish our moral, ethical, cultural and religious values (sic)?" he asked in a post on X.