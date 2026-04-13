Not afraid of Trump admin, will speak out loudly against war: Pope Leo XIV

The Pope asserted his resolve to focus on global harmony and maintained that his message remains grounded in faith rather than statecraft.

IMAGE: Pope Leo XIV underscored his commitment to spiritual advocacy over political friction. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

Pope Leo XIV on Monday underscored his commitment to spiritual advocacy over political friction, stating that he has no desire to engage in a confrontation with the US administration.

Key Points The Pope maintained that his message remains grounded in faith rather than statecraft.

Emphasising his role as a global advocate, the Pope stated that he would continue to speak out loudly against war.

He noted that the message of the Church is the message of the Gospel: blessed are the peacemakers.

When questioned by reporters during his flight to Algeria, the Pontiff remarked, "I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions: I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with Donald Trump."

He further asserted his resolve to focus on global harmony, adding, "Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars. I am not afraid of the Trump administration."

The Pope maintained that his message remains grounded in faith rather than statecraft.

"I speak about the Gospel; I am not a politician. I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused in the way some people are doing," he said.

Emphasising his role as a global advocate, he stated, "I will continue to speak out loudly against war, to try to promote peace and multilateral dialogue between states in order to seek the right solution to problems."

Reiterating the Church's stance, he noted, "The message of the Church is the message of the Gospel: blessed are the peacemakers. I do not see my role as that of a politician; I do not want to enter into a debate with him. Too many people are suffering in the world."

The Pope described his journey to Africa as "truly a blessing for me personally, but I believe also for the Church and for the world." He noted the necessity of the mission, stating, "because we must always seek bridges to build peace and reconciliation."

Highlighting the historical significance of the visit, Leo XIV spoke of St. Augustine, a native of modern-day Algeria, who he believes "serves as a vital bridge in interreligious dialogue and is deeply loved in his homeland, as we shall see."

The Pope, who famously identified himself as "a son of St. Augustine" upon his election last May, is the first Pontiff to visit the saint's homeland.

Characterising the 10-day African tour as "a precious opportunity to continue with the same voice and the same message," the Pope reaffirmed his objective to "promote peace, reconciliation, and respect and consideration for all peoples."

The visit to Algeria marks the initial phase of his third international apostolic journey. In a nation where the Catholic community comprises only a few thousand individuals within a population of 48 million Muslims, the mission is expected to focus on the themes of fraternity and interfaith encounter.

These calls for peace from the papal plane stand in sharp contrast to the domestic political climate in the United States. On Sunday (local time), the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) criticised President Donald Trump for his recent social media remarks targeting the Pope, asserting that the Pontiff is "not his rival" and should not be viewed through a political lens.

In a statement, Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the USCCB, expressed dismay over the President's comments, describing them as inappropriate and divisive. He emphasised that the Holy Father is the "Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel."

This ecclesiastical defence follows a series of escalating tensions triggered by a Truth Social post from the US President. Trump sharply criticised Pope Leo XIV over his stances on American foreign policy, specifically the Pontiff's recent calls for dialogue regarding the conflict with Iran.

In a lengthy and provocative post, the President claimed that without his presence in the White House, the Pope would never have been appointed. He further accused the Pontiff of being "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy," alleging that the Vatican was soft on issues such as nuclear proliferation and US military actions in Venezuela.

Trump also drew personal comparisons, stating he preferred the Pope's brother, Louis, for being "all MAGA," while alleging that Leo XIV's appointment was a tactical move by the Church to "deal with" his administration. He urged the Pontiff to "stop catering to the Radical Left" and focus on his religious duties rather than international politics.

Despite this significant escalation in rhetoric from Washington, the first American-born Pope remains focused on his 10-day tour, continuing to advocate for diplomacy and humanitarian considerations over military intervention.