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Home  » News » Noida Teenager Killed After Row Over Hookah Use

Noida Teenager Killed After Row Over Hookah Use

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 22:58 IST

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A 15-year-old boy in Noida was allegedly murdered following a heated argument over hookah use, leading to the arrest of three suspects by Noida Police.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • A 15-year-old boy was allegedly murdered in Noida after a dispute over hookah use.
  • The boy's grandmother had confronted the accused for introducing him to bad habits.
  • Noida Police have arrested three men in connection with the teenager's murder.
  • The accused allegedly made the boy smoke a hookah with excessive tobacco, leading to his death.
  • Two illegal firearms were recovered from the accused during their arrest.

A 15-year-old boy in Jewar was allegedly killed by three men through asphyxiation after the boy's grandmother reprimanded them for introducing him to hookah and other bad habits, police said on Wednesday.

The Noida Police arrested three men allegedly involved in the murder of the boy whose body was recovered from an unoccupied house in Rohi village on May 22, a day after he went missing.

 

Arrest and Investigation Details

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Rajeev Narain Mishra said the boy left home on May 21, and his family lodged a missing person complaint the next day after failing to trace him.

The same night, his body was found in an abandoned house near the village.

The three arrested were identified as Naresh and Mohit, residents of Rohi village, and Umesh Kumar from Champaran in Bihar.

Two of them were injured in an encounter with the police.

Motive Behind the Murder

According to the police, the case was rooted in an acrimony that set in about one-and-a-half months ago, when the boy's grandmother confronted the accused at their place and scolded them for introducing the teenager to hookah and other bad habits.

The accused bore a grudge against the boy ever since, they said.

On May 21, when the boy visited their house, the accused allegedly made him smoke a hookah mixed with a high amount of tobacco, which led to his death. They then dumped his body in an abandoned house, the police said.

Recovery of Weapons

Two illegal country-made pistols and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused after the arrest. A motorcycle without a number plate was also seized.

The post-mortem report found no external injuries, and viscera samples were sent for chemical analysis to determine the exact cause of death, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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