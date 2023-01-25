News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No President's Police Medal for Gallantry given out this year

No President's Police Medal for Gallantry given out this year

Source: PTI
January 25, 2023 13:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A total of 901 police personnel drawn from the CAPFs and state forces have been awarded various service medals, including for gallant action, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the Union home ministry said Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

The tally includes 140 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG).

 

Among the bravery awards, the maximum of 80 personnel were given for operations in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) hit or Naxal violence affected areas while 45 personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir region are being awarded for their gallant action, the statement from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said.

The country's largest paramilitary force, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), got the highest 48 PMGs followed by 31 from the Maharashtra police, 25 from the J-K Police, nine from the Jharkhand police, seven each from the Delhi police, the Chhattisgarh police and the Border Security Force (BSF), it said.

No President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), the top category of bravery decorations among the police forces, has been awarded.

The decorations also include 93 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) and 668 Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM).

The PMG is awarded on the ground of conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the statement said.

The PPM is awarded for special distinguished record in police service and PM is given for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Youngest Param Vir Chakra Winner
The Youngest Param Vir Chakra Winner
The Hero of the Battle of Longewala
The Hero of the Battle of Longewala
Why Isha Singh Wanted To Join The IPS
Why Isha Singh Wanted To Join The IPS
Recipe: Tiranga Masala Bhaat
Recipe: Tiranga Masala Bhaat
The Truth BBC Will Not Tell You...
The Truth BBC Will Not Tell You...
'Door open for Stokes to play in ODI World Cup'
'Door open for Stokes to play in ODI World Cup'
Can ChatGPT Really Replace Humans?
Can ChatGPT Really Replace Humans?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

939 police medals awarded for R-Day; J-K bags 115

939 police medals awarded for R-Day; J-K bags 115

Kargil hero Capt Batra's bust unveiled in Himachal

Kargil hero Capt Batra's bust unveiled in Himachal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances