Rediff.com  » News » Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna

Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 02, 2024 14:41 IST
Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said a lookout circular has been issued to arrest Hassan Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing women.

IMAGE: NSUI supporters along with the students of the Maharani College stage a protest against JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna over his alleged involvement in the sex scandal, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Prajwal seeking seven more days to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case as he is abroad, he said there is no provision to grant more than 24 hours.

"A lookout notice has been issued soon after it was learnt that Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad. We have informed all the ports and airports about the lookout notice," the minister told reporters in Kalaburagi.

 

Prajwal is the grandson of former prime minister and JD-S patriarch H D Deve Gowda and son of MLA and former Minister H D Revanna.

Some explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

He was the National Democratic Alliance candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, where polling was held on April 26.

"Our SIT members are taking legal opinion whether to give time to the accused. The SIT will move forward to arrest him since there is no provision to give more than 24 hours," Parameshwara added.

A woman has filed a police complaint accusing Prajwal and his father of sexually harassing her.

He said one more victim has come forward and lodged a complaint against Prajwal.

"The victim's statements have been recorded. In the meantime, one more woman has lodged a complaint, whose details I cannot share," the minister said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
