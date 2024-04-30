News
JD-S suspends Prajwal Revanna over sex scandal

JD-S suspends Prajwal Revanna over sex scandal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 30, 2024 14:32 IST
The Janata Dal-Secular on Tuesday suspended its Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna from the party with immediate effect over an alleged sex scandal involving him.

IMAGE: Congress supporters stage a protest demanding the arrest of JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna over his alleged involvement in the sex scandal, in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The suspension came minutes after the party core committee that met in Hubballi recommended his suspension to its national president and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, who is also Revanna's grandfather.

'Videos of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna allegedly harassing women are widely in circulation on social media and media and this has caused huge embarrassment to the party and its leadership,' the suspension order said.

 

Stating that the Congress government in Karnataka has constituted a Special Investigation Team to investigate this, it said, 'In this backdrop, as per JD-S' party constitution and rules regarding breach of discipline and punishment, Prajwal Revanna has been suspended with immediate effect.'

The suspension order, signed by party general secretary K R Shivakumar, was released to the media following approval from the JD-S national president.

Prajwal is the Bharatiya Janata Party-JD(S) alliance's candidate from Hassan, which went to the polls on Friday.

The 33-year-old is the son of H D Deve Gowda's elder son H D Revanna, who is an MLA and a former Minister. Prajwal's uncle H D Kumaraswamy is state president of JD-S.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi after the core committee meeting, its chief and MLA G T Devegowda said, "Regarding allegations on Prajwal Revanna, Karnataka government has constituted a SIT and they have started the investigation, we welcome it. As the investigation is on and the report is still awaited. We have decided not to interfere in the process and extend full cooperation to the investigation."

He had earlier said: "We have also made a unanimous resolution to suspend him (Prajwal) from the party, and have made a recommendation in this regard to our national President H D Deve Gowda. As he (Prajwal) is a Lok Sabha member our national president has to take action. We have asked him to immediately take action."

Some explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged sex scandal involving the MP.

The core committee meeting was attended by state JD-S president H D Kumaraswamy and other members.

Kumaraswamy said, the decision is to suspend Prajwal, and the tenure of the suspension is based on the SIT probe report and government action on it.

"We welcome the SIT probe. The suspension is until the SIT report on Prajwal's role. If it comes in the report that he is guilty, he will be permanently suspended," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
