Iran lists three conditions to end war

IMAGE: A woman holds an image of Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, alongside late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a funeral ceremony for the Iranian military commanders who were killed in strikes, in Tehran, on March 11, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian listed three conditions to end the war: recognition of Iran's rights, payment of reparations, and international guarantees against future attacks.

The war began after US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.

Iran claims over 1,348 civilians killed and more than 17,000 injured in the ongoing conflict.

The UN Security Council passed a resolution condemning Iran's attacks on GCC countries, with India among 130+ co-sponsors; China and Russia abstained.

Iran has launched the 40th wave of missile attacks under Operation 'True Promise-4', while tanker attacks and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are disrupting global oil supply.

Iran on Thursday spelled out three conditions to end the war with Israel and the United States, which entered its thirteenth day today.

Taking to X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said he reaffirmed the country's commitment to peace during talks with leaders of Russia and Pakistan.

'Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war -- ignited by the Zionist regime and the US -- is recognising Iran's legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression,' he wrote.

1,350 killed in Iran since February 28

The United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28, which resulted in the killing of its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with top military commanders and civilians.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps later announced a retaliatory operation targeting sites in Israel.

Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani estimated that the civilian death toll from the strikes was nearing 1,350.

"Since February 28, more than 1,348 civilians, including women and children, have died and more than 17,000 have been injured as a result of the ongoing military operations by the United States and the Israeli regime," the Iranian envoy said.