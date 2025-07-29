Only 3 backed Pak, none stopped India: Modi on Op Sindoor in LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that no country in the world has stopped India from taking action in its defence against terrorism, but lamented that while the nation got support from the entire world, the Congress could not stand behind the valour of the country's soldiers.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, July 29, 2025. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Responding to the two-day debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, the prime minister said Pakistani airbases hit by India "are still in ICU" and the masterminds of the April 22 terror attack are still having sleepless nights.

"No country in the world has stopped India from any action in its defence against terrorism. Only three countries spoke in favour of Pakistan at the UN.

"India got support from the entire world, but it is unfortunate that the Congress did not support the valour of our soldiers. Congress leaders targeted me for political gains but their frivolous statements ended up discouraging our brave soldiers," he said.

The prime minister noted that India called out Pakistan's nuclear bluff and showed the world that "we will not bow down to nuclear blackmail".

"Our operations range from Sindoor to Sindhu (Indus Waters Treaty)... Pakistan knows they have to pay a huge price for any misadventure. Terror attacks were launched earlier and the masterminds of attacks knew nothing would happen, but now they know India will come for them."

PM Modi said drones and missiles made in India exposed the capabilities of Pakistani arms and ammunition during the military operation.

"The world saw the strength of self-reliant India during Operation Sindoor. We destroyed terror sites deep inside Pakistan within 22 minutes to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack," he said.

Modi noted that Pakistan had some inkling of Indian action and had started issuing nuclear threats, but could do nothing when terror targets were hit.

"It (Pahalgam attack) was a conspiracy to instigate riots in India and the country's unity foiled that attempt. When I speak of this Parliament session being a Vijayotsav (celebration of victory), it is of destroying the headquarters of terror," he said.

"I stand here to make a case for India, and to show a mirror to those who do not understand this. I had said that we will teach the terrorists and their masters a befitting lesson which will be beyond their imagination.

"We have complete trust in the capabilities of our armed forces and they were given a free hand to respond. The armed forces taught them such a lesson that the masters of terrorism are still losing their sleep over it," he added.