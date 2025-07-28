HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Op Sindoor was 'paused' because...: Rajnath in Parl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: July 28, 2025 15:36 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that Operation Sindoor was "paused" as the armed forces had achieved the desired politico-military objectives and asserted that there was "no pressure" to end it.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opens the debate on the Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Screen grab/Sansad TV

If Pakistan indulges in fresh misadventure, it will resume again, the minister said in his opening remarks on the special debate on Pahalgam terror strikes and Operation Sindoor in the lower house.

He said the armed forces are ever vigilant to defend India's borders and the military operation was an effective and well-coordinated strike against nine terror sites.

Seven terror camps were fully destroyed and India has proof of the damage incurred inside PoK and Pakistan, Singh told the House.

 

The entire operation was over in 22 minutes and the Pahalgam killings were avenged.

The attacks, he asserted, were non-escalatory in nature.

"Before executing Operation Sindoor, our forces studied every aspect and chose the option that would cause maximum damage to terrorists while ensuring no harm to innocent civilians," Singh said.

He underlined that to say or believe that Operation Sindoor was stopped under any pressure is baseless and completely incorrect.

It was the director general of Pakistan's director general of military operation who requested his Indian counterpart to end the strikes.

Singh's statement comes against the backdrop of US President Donald TRump's 'ceasefire' claims.

The minister said the objective was not to cross borders or take over territory but to target terrorist camps, their supporters and to destroy them. He asserted that no innocent civilian was targeted in the military strikes.

Pakistan could not hit our targets and there was no damage to any of our important assets, he noted. He pointed out that India managed to get proof of the damages incurred in PoK and Pakistan.

"Operation Sindoor symbol of our strength... demonstrated that India will not remain silent if anyone harms its citizens," Singh said.

India first extends hand of friendship, but it also knows how to twist the wrist if any country betrays it, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
