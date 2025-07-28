HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » When Ravan...: Minister invokes Ramayan ahead of Op Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha

When Ravan...: Minister invokes Ramayan ahead of Op Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 28, 2025 10:35 IST

x

When Pakistan crossed the red lines drawn by India, terror camps faced the fire, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday as the Lok Sabha takes up the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Photograph: @KirenRijiju/X

"Discussion on #OperationSindoor to begin today... When Ravan crossed the Laxman Rekha, Lanka burned. When Pakistan crossed the red lines drawn by India, terrorist camps faced the fire," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to initiate the "special discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam".

 

An aggressive opposition is expected to corner the government over US President Donald Trump's claims that he mediated to avert a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, and got them to agree on a "ceasefire".

India has made it clear that the cessation of firing and military activity targeted at Pakistan was paused after "direct contact" between the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of both nations, at the instance of Islamabad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India Is Where The Action Is'
'India Is Where The Action Is'
'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'
'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'
'Terror Hasn't Gone Away, But We...'
'Terror Hasn't Gone Away, But We...'
'Why Couldn't Pakistan Stop Indian Attacks?'
'Why Couldn't Pakistan Stop Indian Attacks?'
'Pakistanis Called Americans In Panic'
'Pakistanis Called Americans In Panic'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

Jaipur celebrates 'Teej Yatra' with tradition and grandeur1:39

Jaipur celebrates 'Teej Yatra' with tradition and grandeur

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tiruchirappalli 3:10

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tiruchirappalli

Two men travel 2000 km expedition from Porbandar to Pahalgam in support of Op Sindoor5:00

Two men travel 2000 km expedition from Porbandar to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD