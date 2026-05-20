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G Sudhakaran Claims No Enmity With Pinarayi Vijayan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 20, 2026 10:40 IST

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Pro tem Speaker G Sudhakaran clarifies that he harbours no personal enmity with former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasising the absence of personal grudges in politics.

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI

Key Points

  • G Sudhakaran, the pro tem Speaker, asserts he holds no personal enmity towards Pinarayi Vijayan.
  • Sudhakaran views Vijayan as just another MLA during the oath-taking process.
  • Sudhakaran highlights his 63-year membership with the CPI(M) before his exit.
  • Sudhakaran suggests Vijayan and M V Govindan bear responsibility for the CPI(M)'s defeat in the Assembly polls.

G Sudhakaran, who was sworn in as pro tem Speaker on Wednesday, said that he had no enmity with his erstwhile CPI(M) colleague and former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as there was no place for personal grudges in politics.

Sudhakaran's Perspective on Vijayan's Role

Sudhakaran, a former CPI(M) leader who won from the Ambalapuzha Assembly seat as an independent candidate backed by the UDF, also said that he sees no difference between Vijayan and any other MLA to whom he would be administering the oath of office on Thursday.

 

He said that the MLAs will be called in some pre-determined order by the Assembly Secretary, and as pro tem speaker, he only has to initiate the oath-taking process, and the rest of it would be read by the legislators themselves.

Political Affiliations and Departure from CPI(M)

"Vijayan is only an MLA like the rest of us. He was a CM twice, but I was also a minister in one of his regimes. I have no enmity with him. There is no place for personal enmity in politics. It harms those who have it," Sudhakaran told a TV channel here.

Regarding his exit from the CPI(M), he said that he was a member in it for 63 years before deciding not to renew his membership.

"In that manner, I ceased to be a party man. I did not resign nor was I removed from the CPI(M)," he said.

Responsibility for CPI(M)'s Election Defeat

On the CPI(M)'s defeat in the Assembly polls, Sudhakaran said that Vijayan and CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan were also responsible for it, but he has no opinion on whether they should resign from their respective positions in the Left party.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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