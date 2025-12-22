No Congress-Samajwadi alliance in 2027 UP polls?

The Congress is stepping up efforts to strengthen its organisational base in Uttar Pradesh and is preparing to contest all 403 seats in the 2027 Assembly elections there, though the final decision on alliances will be taken by the high command, senior party leaders said in Mumbai on Monday.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and others at the Parliament premises during the winter session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

In an informal interaction with media persons on the sidelines of a programme organised by the Congress' North Indian Cell in Mumbai, party general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande and UP Congress president Ajay Rai said preparations have begun at the grassroots level across the state.

The Congress has so far appointed around 1.69 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs), who are engaged in voter verification under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise at almost all polling booths, while nearly two lakh party workers have been registered and trained in UP, Pande said.

From January, more than 17 public meetings will be held across Uttar Pradesh over the next two months, he said.

Pande said the Opposition had won more than 40 seats in the state.

"Without firmly establishing itself in Uttar Pradesh, Congress cannot return to power at the Centre," he said.

On the question of alliances, Pande said it was too early to take a call but asserted that the party was preparing to contest all seats.

Ajay Rai, who had unsuccessfully contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, said there were differences between Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"We have already made the BJP taste defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and will now change the government in the Assembly elections," he claimed.

Rai alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's promises had been exposed and people would no longer support the party, even for money.

On the cough syrup controversy in UP, he alleged that traders involved in selling codeine-based syrups enjoyed the protection of the BJP.

Referring to the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Pande said the Congress gives maximum respect to North Indians in Mumbai, unlike the BJP and other parties.

He said it was during Congress rule that a north Indian was elected mayor for the first time and four ministers from the community were inducted, whereas the BJP currently has not made appointed anyone from the community as minister.

He said the Congress is focusing on consolidating north Indian voters in Mumbai, adding that this was also one of the reasons why there was no understanding with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, given the role of Raj Thackeray and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Noting that more than 40 lakh north Indians live in Mumbai out of a population of around two crore, the Congress is making a concerted effort to reach out to them, the leaders said.

North Indian Cell chief Avnish Singh said several senior leaders from Uttar Pradesh would campaign in Mumbai and efforts would be made to connect with every North Indian voter.