HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Confusion at...': Kharge on K'taka power tussle over CM post

'Confusion at...': Kharge on K'taka power tussle over CM post

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 21, 2025 20:17 IST

x

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday clarified that the confusion over the leadership issue in the party's Karnataka unit exists only at the local level and not within the party high command.

 

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Photograph: Karnataka Congress on X

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Kharge said, "The high command hasn't created any confusion. It exists at the local level."

"How is it right to put the blame on the high command?" he asked.

 

Kharge further said the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command.

The Congress veteran also cautioned against claiming credit for the party's electoral success.

"Everyone has built the party. It's not any individual's effort. Congress has been built by party workers. Congress workers supported us," he said without naming anyone.

The opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha urged party workers to stop boasting about personal contributions and recognise the collective effort of the cadre.

The statement came amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

The Chief Minister had on Friday expressed confidence that the party leadership supported him to complete his full five-year term.

Asked about Shivakumar heading to Delhi to meet the Party high command, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I don't have information on the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sidda asserts full-term as DKS bows to high command
Sidda asserts full-term as DKS bows to high command
Sidda-Shivakumar call truce, but tensions simmer beneath
Sidda-Shivakumar call truce, but tensions simmer beneath
Siddaramaiah visits DKS for breakfast in show of unity
Siddaramaiah visits DKS for breakfast in show of unity
Sidda, Shivakumar end K'taka power tussle over idli, vada
Sidda, Shivakumar end K'taka power tussle over idli, vada
Karnataka power tussle: Is Shivakumar biding his time?
Karnataka power tussle: Is Shivakumar biding his time?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Inside India's first nature-themed airport terminal in Guwahati1:18

Inside India's first nature-themed airport terminal in...

Kriti Sanon Dazzles at 'Tere Ishk Mein' Success Party1:07

Kriti Sanon Dazzles at 'Tere Ishk Mein' Success Party

Is one S Jaishankar enough for India- External affairs minister responds0:47

Is one S Jaishankar enough for India- External affairs...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO