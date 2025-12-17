HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » TMC plans door-to-door scrutiny after 45,000 voters deleted in Mamata's seat

TMC plans door-to-door scrutiny after 45,000 voters deleted in Mamata's seat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 17, 2025 09:31 IST

The Trinamool Congress leadership has decided to instruct its booth-level agents to carry out fresh, door-to-door scrutiny of deleted voters' names in Bhabanipur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assembly constituency, after nearly 45,000 electors were struck off from the draft rolls under the SIR exercise, party sources said.

IMAGE: The TMC is miffed over a large number of voters been marked "dead", "shifted" or "absent" by the poll panel. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

According to Election Commission data, Bhabanipur had 2,06,295 voters as of January 2025. The draft rolls now carry 1,61,509 names, indicating that 44,787 voters, nearly 21.7 per cent of the electorate, have been deleted.

The Commission on Tuesday published West Bengal's draft electoral rolls following the special intensive revision (SIR), deleting the names of more than 58 lakh voters on various grounds, including death and migration, and redrawing voter profiles across districts and border belts ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

 

The TMC is miffed over a large number of voters been marked "dead", "shifted" or "absent" by the poll panel.

"The party leadership made it clear that no valid voter's name should be deleted under any circumstances. Every deleted name must be physically verified," a TMC source said.

Bhabanipur comprises Kolkata Municipal Corporation wards 63, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 77 and 82. The sources said wards 70, 72 and 77 recorded particularly high deletions, with ward 77, a minority-dominated area, flagged for special attention during the scrutiny.

Bhabanipur, a dense urban constituency, has a sizeable population of residents originally from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

With the hearing process on claims and objections expected to begin shortly, the party has directed local leadership to stand by affected voters during verification.

The TMC asked local units to continue running the neighbourhood-level 'May I Help You' camps to assist people with documentation, form-filling and hearings, and said volunteers should visit homes if required.

The developments in Bhabanipur come amid widespread deletions across south Kolkata.

Draft rolls show that four politically high-profile assembly segments -- Bhabanipur, Kolkata Port, Ballygunge and Rashbehari -- together recorded over 2.16 lakh deletions, nearly 24 per cent of their combined electorate. When the SIR process began, these seats together had around 9.07 lakh voters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
