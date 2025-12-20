'Congress Eyeing 2036 Polls'

'It is clear they have accepted that the next two elections belong to the BJP.'

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the Congress has effectively written off the 2026 and 2031 assembly elections in the state and is instead planning for the 2036 polls.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Guwahati, Sarma said the Congress was not making any serious attempt to prepare for the 2026 elections.

"From the way the Congress is functioning, it is clear they are preparing with 2036 in mind and have already accepted that the next two elections belong to the BJP," he said.

"I do not see the Congress making any real preparations for 2026, though it is true that they have a fixed vote bank in some pockets of the state," Sarma said.

"In these seats, even if the Congress were to bring in a candidate from outside the state, they would still win," Sarma said, adding that beyond these assured seats, the party was making little effort for the 2026 elections.

On the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral strategy, Sarma said the BJP was not focused on achieving a specific number of seats.

"Our objective is not a particular seat count, but to secure more than 50 per cent of the total votes in Assam," he said, adding that the BJP would concentrate on strengthening its overall position.

"There is no doubt that the NDA, with the BJP leading it, will form the next government in the state," he added.

IMAGE: Himanta Biswa Sarma with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Photograph: @himantabiswa X/ANI Photo

Sarma took a swipe at Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, saying his political activity was largely confined to social media.

"He seems active mainly on Facebook these days and not much on the ground. His live sessions are quite entertaining, and I often watch them after finishing my work -- they have good recreational value," the chief minister quipped.

Assembly elections in Assam are scheduled for early next year. Sarma said the BJP's working committee and state council would hold a two-day meeting in Guwahati from December 26, which is expected to be attended by newly appointed national BJP Working President Nitin Nabin.

At present, the BJP holds 64 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, while its allies -- the Asom Gana Parishad has nine MLAs, the United People's Party Liberal seven and the Bodo Peoples' Front, which recently rejoined the NDA, has three MLAs.

