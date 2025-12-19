HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cong stands for truth, defends truth of India: Rahul Gandhi in Berlin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 19, 2025 21:17 IST

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday engaged with German think-tanks and talked about India's trajectory in a rapidly changing global landscape.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during a dialogue with German Think Tanks, in Munich, Germany, December 19, 2025. Photograph: @INCIndia X/ANI Photo

He also addressed the Hertie School in Berlin where he said democracy is not merely a system of government but also accountability.

"Democracy is not merely a system of government -- it is a constant process of engagement, responsibility and accountability," Gandhi said.

 

Speaking at the Hertie School, the Congress leader reflected on leadership, democracy and global responsibility in a rapidly-changing world.

Addressing an audience of students, scholars and academics, he shared insights drawn from his personal and political experiences.

Gandhi spoke about a world undergoing a transition in power, while also offering his perspectives on the state of the Indian democracy.

He emphasised the importance of inclusive and equitable education and highlighted the need for stronger global cooperation to address deep-rooted structural inequalities, according to the Congress.

Addressing the Indian community in Berlin at an event organised by the Overseas Indian Congress, he said the party stood for truth and defended the truth of India.

Addressing the community at the 'Connecting Cultures' event, the Congress leader reaffirmed the shared commitment of his party to truth and democratic values.

The interaction reflected a strong cultural bond and meaningful engagement with Indians living overseas, the Congress said.

Later, the party shared a video clip of the event, where he said, "Our entire culture is based on truth. You can look at any religion you want, essentially they are saying 'follow the truth'. The Congress, Mahatma Gandhi and even you, we defend the truth of India."

"The ideological head of the RSS is openly saying that truth is of no consequence, power is important. This is the difference between them and us," Gandhi added, referring to a recent statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

He also lauded the Indian community in Germany, saying they are excellent ambassadors for the country.

"You carry the idea of India, you carry the truth of India. And I am extremely proud of all of you," he said.

The Congress MP also had a lunch discussion with the former chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

"The two leaders spoke at length about global affairs, trade and strengthening India-Germany ties in a changing world," the Indian Overseas Congress said in a post on X, sharing a picture of the two during the meeting.

Gandhi also had an insightful conversation with Carsten Schneider, German Minister for Environment and Climate Protection, the Overseas Congress said.

"They discussed the shared challenges of climate change and how sustainable, people-centric solutions are crucial for the future," it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
