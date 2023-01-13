News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No bail for Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma death case

No bail for Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma death case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 13, 2023 16:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday rejected the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma.

Additional sessions judge RD Deshpande refused to grant relief to the 28-year-old, who was arrested on December 25 and is now in judicial custody.

 

Advocates Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai appeared for Khan before the Vasai court.

Advocate Tarun Sharma, who represented Tunisha's family, opposed bail to the actor, and told the court that Khan's mother was also involved in the matter.

He had submitted an application to the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police commissioner to make Khan's mother a co-accused in the case, advocate Sharma further said.

After hearing both sides, the court rejected Khan's bail plea.

The detailed order is expected later.

Sharma (21), who was acting in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, on December 24, 2022.

She was in a relationship with Khan but they broke up later.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Love jihad': Maha min on Tunisha Sharma's death
'Love jihad': Maha min on Tunisha Sharma's death
Actor Tunisha Sharma commits suicide on TV show set
Actor Tunisha Sharma commits suicide on TV show set
Sheezan tried to convert Tunisha, killed her: Mom
Sheezan tried to convert Tunisha, killed her: Mom
Argentina scrape past SA in hockey World Cup opener
Argentina scrape past SA in hockey World Cup opener
Markets end up on easing inflation; metal, IT shine
Markets end up on easing inflation; metal, IT shine
Shah reviews J-K security scenario post-twin attacks
Shah reviews J-K security scenario post-twin attacks
Conflict of interest complaint against Binny dismissed
Conflict of interest complaint against Binny dismissed
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Tunisha death: Sheezan in 2-day police custody

Tunisha death: Sheezan in 2-day police custody

Tunisha Sharma had deep mark on neck: Doctor

Tunisha Sharma had deep mark on neck: Doctor

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances