Sheezan slapped Tunisha, forced her to follow Islam: Mother

Deceased TV actor Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma, on Friday vowed to bring accused Sheezan Khan to justice as she clarified her daughter was only ailing from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and no other disease.

"She had no other disease but OCD, she was very much conscious about cleanliness," Vanita Sharma said addressing the media persons in Mumbai, and added that she will not sit quietly until the accused, Sheezan Khan, is punished.

Tunisha was found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

If reports are to be believed, Sheezan and Tunisha broke up 15 days prior to her death, after dating for a while.

The deceased actor's mother had claimed that Sheezan was cheating on Tunisha.

Vanita Sharma also said that Tunisha was very much involved with Sheezan's family, including his mother and sisters.

"I will not sit quietly until Sheezan is punished," she said as she sought support from the justice system.

"Tunisha once checked his (Sheezan Khan) phone and found that he was cheating on her. On confronting Sheezan, he slapped her in his room at the set and said that she could do whatever she wanted," Vanita told the media in her first meeting with the press days after Tunisha was found dead.

He even told her that he has no relation with her now (tumhe jo karna hai kar lo, mera tumse koi rishta nahi hai), Vanita Sharma said mentioning that "immature Tunisha" also used to send him expensive gifts.

Vanita said that when she herself confronted Sheezan to enquire why he cheated on her daughter, the 28-year-old replied in the same tone and said that "they can do whatever they want".

"I am sorry aunty. I cannot do anything. Do whatever you want," Tunisha's mother quoted the accused, Sheezan, as saying.

Vanita had visited her daughter's set a day before the tragedy.

On being asked about the late actor's behavioural changes, her mother alleged that Sheezan also forced her to follow Islam, and this was despite the fact he was already involved with another girl.

Vanita said and Sheezan asked Tunisha to adopt their (Islamic) teachings. She had also started calling his mother 'amma', she recalled.

Reiterating Tunisha's involvement in his family, Vanita further said that Sheezan's sister took Tunisha for a "tattoo" session and his mother also encouraged her to get a dog despite her (Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma) disliking both.

Addressing the media persons, she said that Tunisha had told her about Sheezan's consumption of drugs on the set of the show.

"Tunisha was a very sensitive girl. She had told me 'Amma disturbs me a lot by talking about his ex-girlfriend', whose chats Tunisha read on Sheezan's phone," Vanita said alleging that there was also some delay in taking her to the hospital after she was found hanging on the sets of the show.

In the alleged death case of Tunisha Sharma, the Waliv Police of Maharashtra has recorded the statements of 25 people and is likely to produce accused Sheezan Khan to the Vasai court on Wednesday as the tenure of his police custody ends.

The police will produce Sheezan in court for the third time and would also seek an extension of his custody for three more days as they have unlocked Tunisha's phone and will seek remand on the basis of chats and data recovered.