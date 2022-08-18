Nitish's Red Roses For Lalu

Soon after the ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Yadav arrived in Patna on Wednesday -- after being treated in New Delhi for severe fractures incurred in a fall at his 10, Circular Road bungalow in the Bihar capital -- he had a visitor.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar walked to 10, Circular Road, from his home at 1, Aney Marg to meet his old comrade-turned political adversary-turned ally.

Lalu was in New Delhi when last week's political drama in Bihar unfolded in Patna when Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal-United withdrew from the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and formed a Mahagathbandan government with the RJD and Congress, backed by other political parties in the state assembly.

Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu's younger son who has returned as deputy CM after five years, rushed to the bungalow's gate to receive Nitish Kumar.

IMAGE: Lalu's sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, both ministers in the Nitish cabinet, with their father and 'Chachaji', Nitish Kumar. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nitish was accompanied by cabinet colleague and close aide Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, third from left. Former chief minister Rabri Devi, left, Tejashwi, second from left, and Tej Pratap, second from right.

IMAGE: Lalu fractured his shoulder in the accident at his home, and it is still in harness. The old warhorse has spent most of the last couple of years in hospital, recovering from severe diabetes and cardiac issues.

IMAGE: Lalu's eldest child Dr Misa Bharti, a member of the Rajya Sabha, tweeted a picture of her smiling father after the Mahagathbandan government was formed, to indicated that Lalu may be down and out physically, but his political acumen remains intact.

