Nitish's Red Roses For Lalu

Soon after the ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Yadav arrived in Patna on Wednesday -- after being treated in New Delhi for severe fractures incurred in a fall at his 10, Circular Road bungalow in the Bihar capital -- he had a visitor.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar walked to 10, Circular Road, from his home at 1, Aney Marg to meet his old comrade-turned political adversary-turned ally.
Lalu was in New Delhi when last week's political drama in Bihar unfolded in Patna when Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal-United withdrew from the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and formed a Mahagathbandan government with the RJD and Congress, backed by other political parties in the state assembly.
Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu's younger son who has returned as deputy CM after five years, rushed to the bungalow's gate to receive Nitish Kumar.
