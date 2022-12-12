News
Rediff.com  » News » Nitish, Mamata, KCR working on providing alternative for 2024: Akhilesh

Nitish, Mamata, KCR working on providing alternative for 2024: Akhilesh

Source: PTI
December 12, 2022 15:12 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that an exercise is underway to form an "alternative" to the present government before 2024 and opposition leaders are working towards it.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, with her husband and party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party MPs, arrives to take oath as a Lok Sabha MP in Parliament, New Delhi, December 12, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

This is the need of the hour as inflation is at its peak, unemployment is increasing and the rights given to all Indians by Baba Saheb Ambedkar are being snatched away, he claimed while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

 

"A continuous exercise is underway to form an alternative for 2024. Nitishji, Mamataji and KCR saheb are working for it. An alternative is needed with inflation at its peak," Yadav said.

His wife Dimple Yadav, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, on Monday took oath as a member of the House

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have been betrayed. Uttar Pradesh should have been on the road to prosperity and development. But where is it now?" the former chief minister asked.

"After five years you realised you need to call investors? What did you do for the past five years?" he alleged.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is in power at the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh, and general elections are slated for 2024.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
