Nitish Kumar To Step Down On Tuesday; BJP's CM To Be Announced

'Shivraj Chauhan is coming with a secret slip in which the next chief minister's name is mentioned, it will be known on Tuesday.'

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Bihar Nitish Kumar at a press conference in New Delhi, April 9, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ruling National Democratic Alliance has directed all its 202 MLAs to stay in Patna on April 14 and 15 as Bihar's longest serving chief minister Nitish Kumar is set to resign and is likely to be replaced by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader for the first time.

The next 48 hours are set to witness a new political chapter in Bihar, and BJP leaders, workers and supporters are upbeat over the likely replacement of the Janata Dal-United's Nitish Kumar with one of their own.

Key Points Ruling NDA has asked 202 MLAs to remain in Patna amid a leadership transition, replacing Nitish Kumar as Bihar chief minister.

NDA legislature party meeting on April 14 expected to finalise new BJP chief minister, followed by oath-taking ceremony on April 15.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan likely to oversee transition as central observer.

BJP set to name new CM

"The NDA legislature party meeting is scheduled on April 14 in Patna at which the new chief minister's name will be finalised," says a senior BJP leader.

"After that Nitish Kumar will formally resign as CM and a new government led by the new CM is likely to be formed on April 15," he added.

Sources in the BJP said the new chief minister's name will be decided at the NDA legislature party meeting on Tuesday.

"Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is visiting Patna on April 14 as a central observer to monitor the power transfer from Nitish Kumar to the BJP," an NDA leader added.

"Chauhan is coming with a secret slip in which the next chief minister's name is mentioned, it will be known on Tuesday."

According to JD-U leaders in Patna, Nitish Kumar will meet Bihar Governor Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) after noon on Tuesday to submit his resignation.

IMAGE: 7, Circular Road, Patna, is being spruced up for Nitish Kumar after he resigns as Bihar chief minister, April 11, 2026, Photograph: ANI Photo

Chauhan's role crucial

Sources said the next chief minister will take the oath along with a few cabinet members, including two deputy chief ministers.

Senior JD-U leaders have accepted the reality that the NDA government will be led by the BJP for the first time.

Till last week JD-U leaders were hoping to replace Nitish with his son Nishant Kumar.

This was widely reported and discussed in political circles, with several JD-U leaders, projecting Nishant as CM material, even launching a campaign using posters, banners and slogans to demand that Nishant replace his father as CM.

On April 10 Nitish Kumar took the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP in Delhi and returned to Patna.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff