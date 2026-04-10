Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP

On Friday, April 10, 2026, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath to Nitish Kumar as Bihar's elected Rajya Sabha MP at Parliament House, New Delhi.

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, J P Nadda, Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh, Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chowdhury, Saran Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla, Janata Dal-United working President Sanjay Jha, Bihar ministers were among those present

Following his election to the Rajya Sabha, Nitish Kumar -- Bihar's longest serving chief minister -- resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council, adhering to Constitutional requirements, on March 30, 2026.

Photographs: @VPIndia/ANI Photo

@VPIndia/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Nitish Kumar during the oath-taking ceremony.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff