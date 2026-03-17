'Nitish May Have Been Moved Aside, But Nitishism Is Not Over'

'Nitish Kumar may be marginalised as an office-holder, but that is not the same thing as the disappearance of Nitish Kumar's politics.'

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being garlanded at Jan Samvaad during the Samriddhi Yatra in Supaul, March 10, 2026. State Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary also present. Photograph: CMO Bihar/ANI Photo

Key Points 'If the BJP had already decided that it wanted to inherit Bihar rather than merely co-manage it through Nitish Kumar, the most effective moment to act was early, not late.'

'Nitish himself is unlikely to become the vehicle of rebellion.'

'Marginalised groups may continue to receive benefits, but their political ambitions could become more tightly managed, more moderated, and less transformative in scope.'

"Bihar should not be read as a plug-and-play template for the entire north and east. The BJP itself understands that each state has a different social structure, political memory and regional common sense," explains Vignesh Karthik KR, one of the most incisive commentators on democracy and politics.

Dr Karthik is a postdoctoral research affiliate of Indian and Indonesian politics at The Royal Netherlands Institute of Southeast Asian and Caribbean Studies, and a research affiliate at King's India Institute, King's College London.

In an interview with Rediff's Archana Masih, Dr Karthik discusses the BJP's continued dependence on Nitish Kumar's legacy, the political equilibrium behind Nitish's endurance and why the BJP will not advertise the Bihar idiom everywhere.

Nitish Kumar agreed to step down as Bihar chief minister and move from Patna to Delhi via the Rajya Sabha.

It was largely expected that the BJP would sideline him for its own CM -- but did you expect this transition to happen so quickly, just three months after an election won in his name?

The speed is what shocks people, but strategically it makes sense. If the BJP had already decided that it wanted to inherit Bihar rather than merely co-manage it through Nitish Kumar, the most effective moment to act was early, not late.

A delayed transition would only have prolonged uncertainty, deepened factional bargaining, and left less time for a BJP chief minister to consolidate authority before the next major electoral cycle.

Acting early gives the BJP what matters most in state politics: Time in office, control over appointments, room to discipline legislators, and the chance to build administrative ownership rather than remain permanently derivative of Nitish's legitimacy.

Reports around the Rajya Sabha move have also framed the timing in relation to Nitish Kumar's age, frailty, and reduced public activity, which makes an early transfer of power more explicable than a late-term gamble.

So, did I expect a transition? Yes. Did I expect it this soon? The speed is still striking. But once one accepts that the BJP wanted to convert electoral dependence into governing primacy, the logic of 'the sooner, the better' becomes quite clear.

Shock is politically useful when it comes before counter-mobilisation can gather force.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha during the Samriddhi Yatra in Begusarai, March 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Isn't this a betrayal of the mandate? Or do these things have ceased to matter to political parties and voters any more?

At one level, yes, it can be read as a betrayal. The election was fought in Nitish Kumar's name, his welfare credibility mattered to the NDA's social coalition, and his image remained central to the alliance's acceptability among many women, EBC and Mahadalit voters.

The mandate was not for a generic post-election substitution detached from that moral economy. But betrayal does not automatically become a politically consequential betrayal.

That depends on whether the sense of injury can be organised, narrated, and sustained in public. In Bihar, that is far from guaranteed.

First, Nitish himself is unlikely to become the vehicle of rebellion.

Second, Bihar has long suffered from a condescending national common sense that treats its politics as transactional or disposable, which reduces the moral force with which such a transition is discussed outside the state.

Third, the BJP possesses a far more sophisticated communication machine than its opponents. Unless restive voices are carefully mobilised through party structures, social networks and local leadership, disquiet may remain private sentiment rather than electoral consequence.

So the issue still matters, but it only matters politically if someone can convert feeling into organisation.

After being CM for 21 years, what do you see as Nitish Kumar's political future -- in Delhi and in Bihar?

Has he been finally marginalised by the BJP? Is this the end of his politics -- nationally and in the state? Or is there still space for his politics?

This is best seen as an ungraceful or at least not fully dignified retirement from executive office, rather than a clean political erasure.

Nitish Kumar may be marginalised as an office-holder, but that is not the same thing as the disappearance of Nitish Kumar's politics.

His longer political significance lies in the kind of order he represented: A moderated, incremental, managerial politics that did not fundamentally overturn social hierarchies, but made them governable; that extended welfare and administrative access without fully dislocating the underlying social balance.

That politics remains useful to the BJP.

Unlike figures such as Lalu Prasad Yadav, Karpoori Thakur or Ram Vilas Paswan, Nitish's project did not derive its force from a frontal challenge to entrenched hierarchies.

That is precisely why it travelled well across social blocs. For dominant groups, he was a safe custodian of order. For subordinate groups, he offered moderated welfare and calibrated inclusion.

That equilibrium is what allowed him to endure for so long, and that same equilibrium can now be appropriated by the BJP as the bridge through which it normalises its own deeper rise in Bihar.

In that sense, Nitish may have been moved aside, but 'Nitishism' as a style of social management is far from over. It may, in fact, become the vehicle through which the BJP expands.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar waves to people during the ongoing Samriddhi Yatra in Supaul, March 10, 2026. Photograph: CMO Bihar/ANI Photo

After being a junior partner for decades, the BJP is a dominant force in the state -- how is this going to change Bihar both politically and socially?

The BJP now enjoys three structural advantages at once: Control at the Union level, the prospect of several uninterrupted years in office in Bihar under a leadership of its choosing, and an Opposition that is not merely weak but significantly delegitimised in the public arena, especially the RJD.

That combination gives the BJP unusual room to reshape the state's political grammar.

Politically, I would expect a further shift from a rights-and-dignity repertoire toward a welfare-and-infrastructure repertoire. That is an important distinction.

Bihar's post-Mandal politics once carried a stronger idiom of recognition, representation and social justice. Under a more dominant BJP-led order, those languages are likely to be thinned out and replaced by a model centred on targeted welfare delivery, visible infrastructure, administrative order, and symbolic inclusion without deep redistribution of power.

Socially, the likely outcome is not the disappearance of aspiration but the reintroduction of glass ceilings. Marginalised groups may continue to receive benefits, but their political ambitions could become more tightly managed, more moderated, and less transformative in scope.

Welfare may expand while social mobility remains carefully contained.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee during the dharna against SIR issuesmat Dorina Crossing, Esplanade, Kolkata, March 8, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

What impact is this going to have on neighbouring West Bengal that goes to the polls next month -- and on BJP's larger dominance in the north and east?

In West Bengal, this development is more likely to strengthen Mamata Banerjee's campaign than weaken it.

Bihar gives her a fresh neighbouring example through which to dramatise the BJP's centralising instinct: The argument that Delhi first uses regional leaders instrumentally and then sidelines them once it is strong enough.

That fits very neatly with Mamata's established political idiom of defending Bengal, Bengali identity, and state autonomy against what she portrays as external domination.

She has already built parts of her political messaging around Bengali asmita and around anxieties related to voter-list revision and central overreach.

Bihar gives that argument a vivid and timely illustration.

At the same time, Bihar should not be read as a plug-and-play template for the entire north and east. The BJP itself understands that each state has a different social structure, political memory and regional common sense.

What worked in Bihar depended heavily on Nitish Kumar's legacy, the BJP-JD-U complementarity, and the specific social history of the state.

A seasoned party will avoid flaunting the Bihar manoeuvre too loudly elsewhere, especially in states where regional self-respect can become a potent counter-mobilising resource.

So Bihar may embolden the BJP, but it will not be advertised by the BJP in the same idiom everywhere.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff