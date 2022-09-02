Will Nitish be Opposition PM candidate? Here's what KCR said

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday avoided giving a direct response to a question about whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will run as the opposition's candidate for prime minister, saying that the opposition parties would meet and make that decision.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar felicitates Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, in Patna on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

While talking to the media during his visit to Bihar, Rao was asked whether Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be the next PM candidate for the Opposition.

He avoided giving a straight response and said that all the opposition parties will come together and finalise the PM candidate.

In a press conference, it could be seen that while Rao is engaged in answering the question, Kumar urged him to dismiss such questions.

When Kumar was ready to leave, Rao continued urging, "Aap Baithiye" (please sit), but Kumar kept insisting, "Aap Chaliye Na" (let's go).

Meanwhile, in response to the meeting between Rao and Nitish, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya said it was Rao who got insulted.

'Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn't even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR's pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self-conceited. KCR asked for it...,' he said in his tweet.

Sushil Kumar Modi also responded to the meeting and said that Rao is not excepting Kumar as a PM candidate.

In conversation with ANI, Sushil Modi said, "Rao didn't even accept Nitish Kumar as a PM candidate and denied it outright. Nitish Kumar tried to walk out of a presser when they were asked about it, though Rao tried to make him sit many times."

A BJP leader, while targeting Rao and Kumar, said that those whose own CM seats are not safe are dreaming about being PM.

"It's better for KCR to save his CM seat in the upcoming Telangana polls."

Rao visited Bihar on Wednesday to meet Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to discuss national politics. (ANI)