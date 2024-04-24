Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at campaign rally

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday fainted while speaking at an election rally in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.

IMAGE: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during a public meeting, at Degalur in Nanded on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was campaigning at Pusad which comes under the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.

As he suffered a fainting fit, the security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage.

The minister, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech.

'Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally,' the 66-year-old leader said in a post on X.