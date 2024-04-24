News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at campaign rally

Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at campaign rally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 24, 2024 20:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday fainted while speaking at an election rally in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.

IMAGE: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during a public meeting, at Degalur in Nanded on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was campaigning at Pusad which comes under the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.

 

As he suffered a fainting fit, the security personnel accompanying him carried him off-stage.

The minister, however, recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech.

'Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally,' the 66-year-old leader said in a post on X.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We Will Be Voting For Gadkari, Not BJP'
'We Will Be Voting For Gadkari, Not BJP'
Summer heat to add to election fever, warns IMD
Summer heat to add to election fever, warns IMD
Consider weather, climate for '1 nation, 1 poll': IMD
Consider weather, climate for '1 nation, 1 poll': IMD
'Aionos will bridge silos within hospitality using AI'
'Aionos will bridge silos within hospitality using AI'
Will Cummins Impress Allu Arjun?
Will Cummins Impress Allu Arjun?
Gut Health Key To Prevent Illnesses
Gut Health Key To Prevent Illnesses
Campaigning ends for 89 seats in Phase 2 of LS polls
Campaigning ends for 89 seats in Phase 2 of LS polls
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'A prime minister should take country forward'

'A prime minister should take country forward'

Gadkari slaps legal notice on Kharge, Jairam Ramesh

Gadkari slaps legal notice on Kharge, Jairam Ramesh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances