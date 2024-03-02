News
Rediff.com  » News » Gadkari slaps legal notice on Kharge, Ramesh over sharing news on X

Gadkari slaps legal notice on Kharge, Ramesh over sharing news on X

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 02, 2024 09:44 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari sent legal notices to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday for allegedly sharing misleading and defamatory news contents about him on X.

IMAGE: Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Photograph: Courtesy @OfficeOfNG/Twitter

Gadkari's lawyer, Balendu Shekhar, said his client was shocked to know about, hear and see the contents and posts from the official handle of the Congress on the microblogging platform.

 

Kharge and Ramesh deliberately posted a 19-second video clip of Gadkari's interview given to "The Lallantop" web portal, concealing the contextual intent and meaning of his words, the lawyer said.

The notice said a sinister act has been committed with the sole intent and ulterior motive to fan and create confusion, sensation and disrepute to Gadkari in the eyes of public.

It said it was also a futile endeavour to create rifts in the solidarity of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is poised to win the trust of people in the upcoming general election under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The notice further said Gadkari's interview was twisted, distorted and presented by uploading the video that is bereft and devoid of the contextual meaning.

The same has been done deliberately and consciously with a selected piece of Hindi caption that says: "Aaj gaon, mazdoor aur kisan dukhi hai. Gaon mein achhe roads nahi hai, peene ke liye shudh pani nahi hai, achhe aspatal nahi hai, achhe schools nahi hai -- Modi sarkar ke mantri Nitin Gadkari (Villages, labourers and farmers are unhappy today. Villages do not have roads, drinking water, good hospitals and schools -- Nitin Gadkari, a minister in the Modi government)."

It said Kharge and Ramesh, in spite of being aware of the full contents of Gadkari's interview, wherein the efforts of the government were highlighted, deliberately posted the Hindi caption and the video clip by concealing the contextual meaning of the interaction to malign Gadkari's reputation.

"This legal notice is calling you to remove/delete the above mentioned post from your microbloging site 'X' forthwith and in any event, not later than 24 hours of the receipt of this legal notice, coupled with a written apology to my client within three days, failing which my client would have no other option but to take recourse to all such actions that are open to him, both civil and criminal, at your risk and expense," it said.

