News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Intense summer heat to add to election fever, warns IMD

Intense summer heat to add to election fever, warns IMD

Source: PTI
April 01, 2024 17:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India is set to experience extreme heat during the April to June period, with the central and western peninsular parts expected to face the worst impact, the IMD said on Monday as the country prepares for seven-phase general elections from April 19.

IMAGE: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president and Lok Sabha candidate for Balurghat constituency Sukanta Majumdar is armed with an umbrella against the summer heat as he interacts with a local during his election campaign, Balurghat, March 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

India meteorological department (IMD) director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during the April-June period, with a high probability over central and western peninsular India.

 

Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of the western Himalayan region, northeastern states and north Odisha, he said.

Above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts in the plains during this period. Ten to 20 days of heat wave are expected in different parts of the country against a normal of four to eight days, he said.

Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience the worst impact of heat waves, Mohapatra said.

Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country in April, with a high probability over central south India.

Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of the western Himalayan region and the northeastern states in April, the IMD said.

Above-normal heatwave days are likely over many areas in central India and the adjoining areas of the northern plains and south India in April, the weather office said.

Two to eight days of heat wave are expected in these regions against a normal of one to three days, according to Mohapatra.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Odisha, west Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are predicted to experience the worst impact of heat waves in April.

Lok Sabha polls in India will take place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2024 battle royal: 'Modi's Guarantee' vs Cong's Nyay
2024 battle royal: 'Modi's Guarantee' vs Cong's Nyay
Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar: PM after poll dates declared
Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar: PM after poll dates declared
Why Business Wants Modi To Return In 2024
Why Business Wants Modi To Return In 2024
'If you aren't impressed with Pant...'
'If you aren't impressed with Pant...'
Indians are a long shot in Candidates: Anand
Indians are a long shot in Candidates: Anand
Govt collected Rs 20.14 lakh crore GST in FY24
Govt collected Rs 20.14 lakh crore GST in FY24
Sushant death case: HC breather for Sameer Wankhede
Sushant death case: HC breather for Sameer Wankhede
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

2024 LS polls: Longest poll season since 1st elections

2024 LS polls: Longest poll season since 1st elections

7-phase LS polls from April 19; courting on June 4

7-phase LS polls from April 19; courting on June 4

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances