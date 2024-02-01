News
Rediff.com  » News » Nirmalaji, Don't Forget This India

Nirmalaji, Don't Forget This India

By REDIFF NEWS
February 01, 2024 12:55 IST
Adnan Abidi/Reuters captures men at work in the streets of a wholesale market in old Delhi days before the Narendra Damodardas Modi government presents its final Budget, ahead of India's general election.

 

IMAGE: A man pulling a cart takes a ciggie break. All photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A cart loaded with sacks of spice.

 

IMAGE: A rickshaw, loaded with spice sacks.

 

IMAGE: How tough it must be to push a cart loaded with merchandise, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Labourers rest on a cart loaded with spice sacks. here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Waiting for your glass of Lassi, little boy?

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
