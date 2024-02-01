Nirmalaji, Don't Forget This India

Adnan Abidi/Reuters captures men at work in the streets of a wholesale market in old Delhi days before the Narendra Damodardas Modi government presents its final Budget, ahead of India's general election.

IMAGE: A man pulling a cart takes a ciggie break. All photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A cart loaded with sacks of spice.

IMAGE: A rickshaw, loaded with spice sacks.

IMAGE: How tough it must be to push a cart loaded with merchandise, here and below.

IMAGE: Labourers rest on a cart loaded with spice sacks. here and below.

IMAGE: Waiting for your glass of Lassi, little boy?

