RPF Arrests Nine Women Over Dacoity Plot On Train

Indian Railway Protection Force foiled a dacoity attempt on the Siddheshwar Express, arresting nine women allegedly involved in the planned crime.

Key Points Nine women were arrested by the Railway Protection Force for allegedly planning a dacoity on the Siddheshwar Express.

The women were initially spotted behaving suspiciously at Kurduwadi railway station.

RPF personnel alerted officials at other railway stations to monitor the suspects.

The suspects were detained at Solapur station after boarding the Siddheshwar Express.

The women, aged 18-40, are residents of Dharashiv district and are part of a dacoits' gang.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Central Railway has arrested nine women for allegedly planning to commit dacoity on board the Siddheshwar Express in Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

Suspicious Activity Leads to Arrests

An RPF Crime Prevention and Detection Squad on duty at Kurduwadi railway station on Wednesday night noticed three women behaving suspiciously on the platform, the Central Railway said in a release.

After being questioned and asked to leave the station premises, the women boarded the Latur Express. The RPF personnel alerted officials at other railway stations in the division and asked them to keep the women under watch.

Dacoity Gang Busted

The suspects got down at Jeur railway station and boarded the Mumbai-Solapur Siddheshwar Express. RPF teams kept them under surveillance, and they were detained at Solapur station, the release said.

Questioning revealed that they were part of a dacoits' gang which operated in Solapur and Pune railway divisions, it said. The women, aged between 18 and 40 years and residents of Dharashiv district, were later handed over to the Government Railway Police at Kurduwadi.

Legal Proceedings Underway

A case was registered against them under section 310(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (preparation for dacoity), officials said, adding that further investigation was underway.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, under which the women have been charged, is the new principal criminal code of India, replacing the Indian Penal Code. Section 310(4) addresses preparatory acts towards committing dacoity, a serious offence under Indian law. The Government Railway Police will now conduct a full investigation into the gang's activities and any prior incidents.