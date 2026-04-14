HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Jobless Youths Recruited for Train Thefts: RPF Uncovers Gang in Nagpur

Jobless Youths Recruited for Train Thefts: RPF Uncovers Gang in Nagpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 22:10 IST

x

A train theft gang recruiting unemployed youths with the promise of fixed salaries has been busted by the Railway Protection Force in Nagpur, revealing a widespread criminal network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Nagpur arrested three members of a train theft gang.
  • The gang recruited unemployed youths with salaries ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 to commit thefts on trains.
  • The mastermind behind the train theft operation, from Khagaria in Bihar, remains at large.
  • The gang operated across regions including Nagpur, Itwari, Bhilai, Raigarh, and Bilaspur, indicating a widespread network.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested three members of a gang which hired unemployed youngsters on a fixed monthly salary to commit thefts on trains.

The arrested men were identified as Kailash Das (42) from Khagaria in Bihar, and Mithilesh Shah (29) and Kishan Nishad (22) from Chhattisgarh.

 

According to RPF officials, a special drive was launched recently to curb rising cases of thefts on trains. "During the operation, we detained three suspects and questioned them. Their interrogation revealed an organised network behind these thefts," said an official.

Inside the Train Theft Operation

The mastermind, who is from Khagaria in Bihar, was still at large.

He hired unemployed youths promising a salary of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 and provided them training as to how to commit a theft on a train, the official said.

The gang operated across several regions including Nagpur, Itwari, Bhilai, Raigarh and Bilaspur. "More arrests are expected soon," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Nagpur Youths Arrested for Murdering Boy in Ransom Plot
163 Children Rescued from Train in Suspected Trafficking Case
163 Children Rescued from Train in Suspected Trafficking Case
Armed robbers loot passengers in 3 trains in UP
Armed robbers loot passengers in 3 trains in UP
Fake Government Officials Rob Passengers Near New Delhi Railway Station: Three Arrested
Fake Government Officials Rob Passengers Near New Delhi Railway Station: Three Arrested
How RPF Busted Bihar Gang Drugging and Robbing Train Passengers
How RPF Busted Bihar Gang Drugging and Robbing Train Passengers

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Neelam Kothari Stuns Fans With Her Elegant Stylish Look1:07

Neelam Kothari Stuns Fans With Her Elegant Stylish Look

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun expressway1:15

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun expressway

Mumbai Gets First Non-AC Local Train With Automatic Doors7:17

Mumbai Gets First Non-AC Local Train With Automatic Doors

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO