Jobless Youths Recruited for Train Thefts: RPF Uncovers Gang in Nagpur

A train theft gang recruiting unemployed youths with the promise of fixed salaries has been busted by the Railway Protection Force in Nagpur, revealing a widespread criminal network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Nagpur arrested three members of a train theft gang.

The gang recruited unemployed youths with salaries ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 to commit thefts on trains.

The mastermind behind the train theft operation, from Khagaria in Bihar, remains at large.

The gang operated across regions including Nagpur, Itwari, Bhilai, Raigarh, and Bilaspur, indicating a widespread network.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested three members of a gang which hired unemployed youngsters on a fixed monthly salary to commit thefts on trains.

The arrested men were identified as Kailash Das (42) from Khagaria in Bihar, and Mithilesh Shah (29) and Kishan Nishad (22) from Chhattisgarh.

According to RPF officials, a special drive was launched recently to curb rising cases of thefts on trains. "During the operation, we detained three suspects and questioned them. Their interrogation revealed an organised network behind these thefts," said an official.

Inside the Train Theft Operation

The mastermind, who is from Khagaria in Bihar, was still at large.

He hired unemployed youths promising a salary of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 and provided them training as to how to commit a theft on a train, the official said.

The gang operated across several regions including Nagpur, Itwari, Bhilai, Raigarh and Bilaspur. "More arrests are expected soon," the official said.