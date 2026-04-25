Nine Injured In Attack On Police Vehicle In Pakistan

An attack on a police vehicle and ambulance in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has left nine people injured, prompting a security response.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Gunmen attacked a police vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, injuring five police personnel.

A rescue ambulance arriving to assist was also attacked, injuring the driver and three civilians.

The attack occurred in the Rashkai area of Khar tehsil, Bajaur district.

Security forces have launched a search operation to find the attackers.

Nine people were injured when unknown armed assailants opened fire on a police vehicle and an ambulance in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, local police said.

Police Vehicle Ambush Details

The gunmen ambushed the police vehicle in the Rashkai area of Khar tehsil, Bajaur district, injuring five police personnel, according to a spokesperson for the local police.

Ambulance Targeted In Follow-Up Attack

A rescue ambulance that arrived at the scene to take the injured to hospital also came under fire from the attackers, further escalating the situation.

The ambulance driver and three civilians were also injured in the attack.

Security Response And Investigation

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible.

The incident has triggered panic and fear among residents in Rashkai and the surrounding localities.