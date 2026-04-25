HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Nine Injured In Attack On Police Vehicle In Pakistan

Nine Injured In Attack On Police Vehicle In Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 14:40 IST

x

An attack on a police vehicle and ambulance in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has left nine people injured, prompting a security response.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Gunmen attacked a police vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, injuring five police personnel.
  • A rescue ambulance arriving to assist was also attacked, injuring the driver and three civilians.
  • The attack occurred in the Rashkai area of Khar tehsil, Bajaur district.
  • Security forces have launched a search operation to find the attackers.

Nine people were injured when unknown armed assailants opened fire on a police vehicle and an ambulance in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, local police said.

Police Vehicle Ambush Details

The gunmen ambushed the police vehicle in the Rashkai area of Khar tehsil, Bajaur district, injuring five police personnel, according to a spokesperson for the local police. 

 

Ambulance Targeted In Follow-Up Attack

A rescue ambulance that arrived at the scene to take the injured to hospital also came under fire from the attackers, further escalating the situation. 

The ambulance driver and three civilians were also injured in the attack. 

Security Response And Investigation

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible. 

The incident has triggered panic and fear among residents in Rashkai and the surrounding localities.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

pakistan,

RELATED STORIES

Nine Injured in Pakistan IED Attack Targeting Police
Nine Injured in Pakistan IED Attack Targeting Police
Nine Militants Killed in Pakistan School Attack Response
Nine Militants Killed in Pakistan School Attack Response
Militants Kill Two Security Personnel In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Militants Kill Two Security Personnel In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Three Security Personnel Killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Three Security Personnel Killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
9 gunmen attack Pak air force base; 3 aircraft damaged
9 gunmen attack Pak air force base; 3 aircraft damaged

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

VIDEOS

Heatwave Boosts Watermelon Sales in Ajmer1:32

Heatwave Boosts Watermelon Sales in Ajmer

Rihanna takes over Mumbai in two head-turning looks for 'Fenty Beauty' launch1:34

Rihanna takes over Mumbai in two head-turning looks for...

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting Animals from Extreme Heat 0:24

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO