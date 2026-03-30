Nigerian Man Dies After Being Apprehended by Delhi Police: What We Know

Delhi Police are investigating the death of a Nigerian national who died shortly after being apprehended during 'Operation Kavach', prompting inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death and adherence to protocol.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A 32-year-old Nigerian national died after being apprehended by Delhi Police during 'Operation Kavach' in West Delhi.

The man was apprehended after allegedly riding a scooter on the wrong side of the road and attempting to flee from the police.

After complaining of uneasiness, the man was taken to a hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'.

An inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances of the death, including whether it qualifies as a case of custodial death.

The National Human Rights Commission, Ministry of External Affairs, and the High Commission of Nigeria have been notified about the incident.

Delhi Police, in a statement, said that the incident took place on the evening of Sunday as part of an ongoing drive "Operation Kavach", aimed at intensified patrolling in busy areas and along major roads to check suspicious activities.

"The Special Staff was on routine patrol when they spotted a man riding a black scooter on the wrong side of the road near Rajouri Garden Metro station. Finding his movement suspicious, the team signalled him to stop for questioning," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar in the statement said.

However, instead of halting, the rider rammed his scooter into a police motorcycle and fell on the road. He then abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, prompting the police team to chase and apprehend him after a brief pursuit, read the statement.

The suspect was subsequently taken to the Special Staff office located near Tagore Garden for further questioning. During initial interaction, the man did not cooperate with the police and complained of uneasiness, it read.

Sensing his deteriorating condition, the police team immediately shifted him to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Khyala for medical examination. However, doctors at the hospital declared him "brought dead", as per the medical reports.

The deceased has been identified as Christian Eze Promise, a Nigerian national. His body has been preserved at the mortuary of AIIMS in New Delhi for further legal formalities, including a postmortem.

Police said due procedure has been followed in the case, and intimation regarding the incident has been sent to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Ministry of External Affairs, and the High Commission of Nigeria, in accordance with standing guidelines issued by the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in cases involving foreign nationals.

Police added that all mandatory protocols are being adhered to, and documentation related to the case has been completed as per norms.

Meanwhile, a police officer said, "We have stepped up security outside the police station to maintain law and order."

Investigation into the Death

With the death occurring under unclear circumstances, police sources said a parallel inquiry is also being conducted to ascertain whether it qualifies as a case of custodial death. A team of senior officers has been tasked with conducting a thorough probe into the sequence of events.

Investigators will examine CCTV footage covering the entire chain of events -- from the location where the suspect was first spotted and apprehended near Rajouri Garden to his movement towards the Special Staff office and subsequent visit to the hospital -- to establish the exact circumstances leading to his death.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry and postmortem report, police sources added.