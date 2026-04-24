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NHRC Seeks Report On Humiliated Woman Paraded In Madhya Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 24, 2026 20:21 IST

The National Human Rights Commission is investigating a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh where a woman was allegedly paraded and humiliated, prompting a call for a detailed report from local authorities.

Key Points

  • NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of a media report about a woman being paraded in Madhya Pradesh.
  • The woman was allegedly paraded for eloping with her lover in Jhabua district.
  • The NHRC has issued notices to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Jhabua.
  • The commission has directed that a detailed report be submitted within two weeks, including investigation status and compensation details.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of a media report about a woman being paraded and humiliated in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, and sought a report from the administration.

Details of the Incident

The married woman, who had allegedly eloped with her lover, was paraded around the village with her husband on her shoulders on April 13. Her head was tonsured, she was beaten up, and videos of her ordeal were shared on social media.

 

NHRC Intervention

The media report, if true, raises serious human rights violation issues, the NHRC said in a statement published on its website.

Investigation and Report Requested

The commission issued notices to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Jhabua, which is a tribal-dominated district, and directed that a detailed report be submitted within two weeks.

The report should include the status of the investigation and details of compensation, if any, provided to the victim, the NHRC statement said.

Police Action

Police have registered a case and arrested a few persons in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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