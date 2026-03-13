NHRC demands report on alleged assault and racial abuse of Manipuri woman in Delhi

The NHRC has launched investigations into two separate incidents, including the alleged assault and racial abuse of a woman from Manipur in Delhi and a fatal construction site collapse in Gurugram, demanding detailed reports from authorities.

Key Points NHRC issues notice to Delhi Police Commissioner regarding alleged physical assault and racial abuse of a woman from Manipur.

The NHRC seeks a detailed report within two weeks, including the victim's health status and investigation progress.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 8 in the Malviya Nagar area of South Delhi.

NHRC also takes cognisance of a wall collapse at a Gurugram construction site, resulting in worker deaths and injuries, seeking a report from Haryana officials.

The Gurugram report should include the health status of the injured, investigation details, and compensation provided to victims' families.

The NHRC on Friday said it has issued a notice to the city police commissioner over reports that a woman from Manipur was allegedly physically assaulted when she objected to "lewd and racial abuse" by a group of boys in south Delhi.

The National Human Rights Commission said it has sought a report, expected to include the status of the victim's health and the investigation, in two weeks.

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that a woman from Manipur was physically assaulted when she objected to lewd and racial abuse by a group of boys in Malviya Nagar area of south Delhi. Reportedly, the incident happened on March 8," it said in a statement.

International Women's Day is held on March 8.

According to the media report, carried on March 10, the incident occurred when the woman was clicking pictures with her friend at a park in the area.

Gurugram Construction Site Collapse

In a separate statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported death of seven workers and injuries to three others in a wall collapse incident at a construction site near the Bilaspur area of Gurugram in Haryana on March 9.

Reportedly, around ten more workers were feared trapped under the debris. The incident occurred at the site where a sewage treatment plant for an upcoming residential project is being constructed, it said.

The Commission has issued notices to the state's chief secretary and the police commissioner of Gurugram, seeking a report in two weeks.

The report is expected to include the status of health of the injured persons, investigation and compensation, if any, provided to the next of kin of the deceased and the injured persons.