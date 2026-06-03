NHRC Demands Answers On Tribal Girl's Trafficking, Sexual Assault

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a harrowing case involving a 17-year-old tribal girl from Odisha who was allegedly trafficked, sold, and subjected to repeated sexual assaults for two years in Uttar Pradesh, prompting notices to state police chiefs for a detailed report.

Key Points The NHRC has issued notices to the Directors General of Police of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh regarding the alleged trafficking and sexual assault of a 17-year-old tribal girl.

The victim was reportedly trafficked from Dhenkanal, Odisha, to Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on the pretext of a job, and subjected to repeated sexual assaults for nearly two years.

After escaping, the girl approached Jhansi police, but it was alleged that no further action was taken beyond providing a train ticket back to Odisha.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of the media report, observing serious human rights violations, and has sought a detailed report within two weeks.

The report must include the status of the investigation and steps taken for the victim's relief and rehabilitation, following allegations of confinement, forced abortion, and being sold for Rs 50,000.

The NHRC on Wednesday said it has issued notices to the police chiefs of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh over reports that a 17-year-old tribal girl from Dhenkanal district was allegedly trafficked, sold and subjected to repeated sexual assaults for nearly two years in Jhansi. The victim and three other girls were reportedly "trafficked" to Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of providing jobs, the National Human Rights Commission said.

NHRC Intervenes In Trafficking Case

The tribal girl managed to escape with the help of a local advocate and approached the Jhansi police. Although her statement was recorded, it was alleged that no further action was taken by the police except for providing a train ticket to Odisha, the human rights body said in a statement. Upon her return, the Odisha Police recorded her statement and an investigation is underway, it said.

The NHRC said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 17-year-old tribal girl from the Kankadahada area of Dhenkanal district, Odisha, was trafficked, sold and subjected to repeated sexual assaults for about two years in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh". The commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of human rights.

Demands For Detailed Report And Victim Rehabilitation

Therefore, it has issued notices to the directors general of police of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, and the district magistrate of Dhenkanal, seeking a detailed report on it in two weeks. It is expected to include the status of investigation and steps taken to provide relief and rehabilitation to the victim, the rights panel said.

According to the media report, carried on May 29, the victim was allegedly confined in a house for nearly three months and was repeatedly subjected to sexual assault there. It is further alleged that when the victim became pregnant, she was forced to undergo an abortion without her consent. Thereafter, she was allegedly sold to another person for Rs 50,000 and repeatedly sexually assaulted by several others for nearly two years, before managing to escape, the statement said.