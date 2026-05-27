Sex Trafficking Racket Busted In Jharkhand, Girls Rescued

Jharkhand police dismantled a sex trafficking racket in Giridih, rescuing two girls who were allegedly forced into prostitution after being lured with job promises, leading to multiple arrests.

Key Points Jharkhand police busted a sex trafficking racket in Giridih district.

Two girls were rescued from a rented house where they were allegedly forced into prostitution.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the sex trafficking operation.

The victims were lured with false promises of job opportunities.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the sex trafficking case.

Police in Jharkhand's Giridih district have busted a sex trafficking racket, rescuing two girls and arresting three individuals.

Investigation and Rescue Operation

Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar said action was initiated following a tip-off that two girls were allegedly being forced into prostitution at a house in the Pachamba police station area.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DSP R K Rana was subsequently formed to probe the matter, he said.

Details of the Crime

"The team conducted a raid and rescued the two girls from the rented house. During questioning, the girls informed police that one Kranti Devi had brought them there on the pretext of arranging jobs," he said.

The rescued girls, who are biological sisters, alleged that after being brought to the location, they were subjected to physical assault and forcibly compelled to engage in sex work, police said.

A car that was used in the crime has been seized, they said.

A case was registered under the relevant section of the BNS as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they added.