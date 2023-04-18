News
Rediff.com  » News » NHRC issues notice to UP police over killing of Atiq, brother

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 18, 2023 19:06 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police over the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf when they were being escorted by police in Prayagraj, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf moments before they were shot dead in police custody, in Prayagraj, on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo

In its notice to the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh and the Commissioner of Police of Prayagraj, the commission sought reports from them within four weeks.

The reports should cover all the aspects leading to the killings, copies of medical-legal certificates of the deceased, inquest report, post-mortem report, video cassette/CD of post-mortem examination, site plan of scene of occurrence of the crime, and magisterial enquiry report, it added.

 

Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night when police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

They were brought to Prayagraj from Gujarat and Bareilly prisons for interrogation in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal and his two police security guards earlier this year.

The brothers were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews.

The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels.

The last rites of Ahmad's son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed in Prayagraj just hours before the shooting.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
