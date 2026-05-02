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Home  » News » Hyderabad Couple Found Dead In Suspected Suicide

Hyderabad Couple Found Dead In Suspected Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 02, 2026 21:39 IST

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A newly married couple was tragically found dead in their Hyderabad home, prompting a police investigation into a suspected suicide.

Key Points

  • A newly married couple was discovered dead in their Hyderabad residence.
  • Police suspect the deaths may be a case of suicide.
  • The couple, both under 30, had married in March.
  • The husband was found hanging, while the wife was found nearby.
  • Authorities are investigating the reasons behind the tragic incident.

A newly married couple were found dead at their house here on Saturday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Details Surrounding The Couple's Death

The couple, aged under 30, were married in March this year.

 

The man, working with a private firm, was found hanging while his wife was found lying nearby with froth on her mouth, they said.

Police got information from a private hospital about their deaths.

Ongoing Investigation

The exact reasons for their death is yet to be ascertained, police said.

A case was registered at Kukatpally police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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