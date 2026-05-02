Hyderabad Couple Found Dead In Suspected Suicide

A newly married couple was tragically found dead in their Hyderabad home, prompting a police investigation into a suspected suicide.
Key Points
- A newly married couple was discovered dead in their Hyderabad residence.
- Police suspect the deaths may be a case of suicide.
- The couple, both under 30, had married in March.
- The husband was found hanging, while the wife was found nearby.
- Authorities are investigating the reasons behind the tragic incident.
A newly married couple were found dead at their house here on Saturday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.
Details Surrounding The Couple's Death
The couple, aged under 30, were married in March this year.
The man, working with a private firm, was found hanging while his wife was found lying nearby with froth on her mouth, they said.
Police got information from a private hospital about their deaths.
Ongoing Investigation
The exact reasons for their death is yet to be ascertained, police said.
A case was registered at Kukatpally police station.