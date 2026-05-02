Hyderabad Couple Found Dead In Suspected Suicide

A newly married couple was tragically found dead in their Hyderabad home, prompting a police investigation into a suspected suicide.

Key Points A newly married couple was discovered dead in their Hyderabad residence.

Police suspect the deaths may be a case of suicide.

The couple, both under 30, had married in March.

The husband was found hanging, while the wife was found nearby.

Authorities are investigating the reasons behind the tragic incident.

A newly married couple were found dead at their house here on Saturday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Details Surrounding The Couple's Death

The couple, aged under 30, were married in March this year.

The man, working with a private firm, was found hanging while his wife was found lying nearby with froth on her mouth, they said.

Police got information from a private hospital about their deaths.

Ongoing Investigation

The exact reasons for their death is yet to be ascertained, police said.

A case was registered at Kukatpally police station.