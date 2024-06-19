Newly constructed bridge collapses in Bihar, none hurt

A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river in Bihar collapsed in Araria district on Tuesday, police said.

IMAGE: The collapsed bridge in in Araria, Bihar, June 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

There have been no reports of any fatality.

The bridge, constructed by the rural works department at a cost of Rs 10 crore, was not opened to the public as approach roads were yet to be constructed.

“The bridge collapse is a serious matter and the department has initiated disciplinary action against three senior officials, who were associated with the project right from the beginning,” Dipak Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, RWD, told PTI.

“The RWD has also constituted a high-level committee headed by the chief engineer (Purnea) to find out the reason for the collapse and also suggest necessary remedial measures. The panel has been asked to submit its report within seven days,” Singh said.

The bridge connects Kursa Kanta and Sikty areas of Araria district.

In March, an under-construction bridge over the Kosi river had collapsed in Supaul district, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured.

Collapsed bridge not under Union road transport ministry: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday clarified that the construction of the bridge that collapsed in Bihar's Araria district was not undertaken by the Union Road Transport Ministry.

The collapsed bridge was constructed by the Bihar government's rural development ministry, he added.

The bridge was being constructed by the Bihar government's rural development ministry, Gadkari said in a post on X in Hindi.

The bridge, constructed by the state government, was not opened to the public as approach roads to the bridge were yet to be constructed.

Talking to PTI, Amit Ranjan, superintendent of police, Araria, said, "A portion of a newly constructed bridge over Bakra river has collapsed. Officials have reached there to examine the matter".

The cause of the incident is not yet known, he added.