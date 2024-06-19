News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Newly constructed bridge collapses in Bihar, none hurt

Newly constructed bridge collapses in Bihar, none hurt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 19, 2024 02:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river in Bihar collapsed in Araria district on Tuesday, police said.

IMAGE: The collapsed bridge in in Araria, Bihar, June 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

There have been no reports of any fatality.

The bridge, constructed by the rural works department at a cost of Rs 10 crore, was not opened to the public as approach roads were yet to be constructed.

 

“The bridge collapse is a serious matter and the department has initiated disciplinary action against three senior officials, who were associated with the project right from the beginning,” Dipak Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, RWD, told PTI.

“The RWD has also constituted a high-level committee headed by the chief engineer (Purnea) to find out the reason for the collapse and also suggest necessary remedial measures. The panel has been asked to submit its report within seven days,” Singh said.

The bridge connects Kursa Kanta and Sikty areas of Araria district.

In March, an under-construction bridge over the Kosi river had collapsed in Supaul district, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured.

Collapsed bridge not under Union road transport ministry: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday clarified that the construction of the bridge that collapsed in Bihar's Araria district was not undertaken by the Union Road Transport Ministry.

The collapsed bridge was constructed by the Bihar government's rural development ministry, he added.

The construction of the collapsed bridge in Bihar's Araria district was not carried out under the Union road transport and highways ministry.

The bridge was being constructed by the Bihar government's rural development ministry, Gadkari said in a post on X in Hindi.

The bridge, constructed by the state government, was not opened to the public as approach roads to the bridge were yet to be constructed.

Talking to PTI, Amit Ranjan, superintendent of police, Araria, said, "A portion of a newly constructed bridge over Bakra river has collapsed. Officials have reached there to examine the matter".

The cause of the incident is not yet known, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Video: Under construction bridge collapses in Bihar
Video: Under construction bridge collapses in Bihar
Bridge or no bridge, Biharis always reach destination
Bridge or no bridge, Biharis always reach destination
Why Do Bridges Collapse In Uttarakhand?
Why Do Bridges Collapse In Uttarakhand?
Heatwave sears north India, Orai bakes at 46.4 deg C
Heatwave sears north India, Orai bakes at 46.4 deg C
Murray wins at Queen's in 1,000th professional match
Murray wins at Queen's in 1,000th professional match
41 airports in India get hoax bomb threat emails
41 airports in India get hoax bomb threat emails
Man's video on Salman, Bishnoi for YouTube view boost
Man's video on Salman, Bishnoi for YouTube view boost
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Bridge collapse: Bihar govt moves to act against firm

Bridge collapse: Bihar govt moves to act against firm

10 days after Bihar bridge collapse, guard found dead

10 days after Bihar bridge collapse, guard found dead

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances