Netanyahu admits Israel's role in Hezbollah pager attack

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 11, 2024 08:57 IST
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time admitted that Israel was behind the attacks on Hezbollah's pager and walkie-talkies, which killed at least 39 people and wounded over 3,000, as reported by The Times of Israel.

IMAGE: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for. Photograph: @netanyahu/X

The attacks, carried out on September 17 and 18, targeted thousands of handheld pagers and hundreds of walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members across Lebanon and Syria.

"The pager operation and the elimination of (Hezbollah leader Hassan) Nasrallah were carried out despite the opposition of senior officials in the defence establishment and those responsible for them in the political echelon," Netanyahu reportedly said during a weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, in a not-very-oblique dig at IDF and intelligence chiefs, as well as his recently fired defence minister, Yoav Gallant.

Last week, Netanyahu dismissed defence minister Yoav Gallant, citing a lack of trust, and replaced him with Israel Katz, who was previously serving as foreign minister.

 

Netanyahu and Gallant had clashed multiple times during their time in government, The Times of Israel reported.

Israel had not publicly claimed responsibility for the attacks that targeted Hezbollah, which saw pagers and walkie-talkies explode in two waves on September 17 and 18, resulting in at least 39 deaths.

Lebanon said nearly 3,000 others were wounded in the attack. The tolls did not differentiate between civilians and members of the terror group, and among the wounded was Tehran's ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani.

In the aftermath, various media outlets reported that the attack was a highly sophisticated Israeli intelligence operation years in the making in which Hezbollah was fooled into purchasing the compromised devices.

The explosions were followed up by a series of Israeli airstrikes that took out much of Hezbollah's command structure, including Nasrallah, and an ongoing limited ground operation in southern Lebanon to eliminate the immediate threats posed by the terror group to Israel's northern border communities.

